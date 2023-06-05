DJ Herbert Holler Celebrates 20 Years Of The Infamous Freedom Party

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

DJ Herbert Holler has been rocking parties for 20 years and now celebrates the greatness of The Freedom Party.

DJ Herbert Holler’s most notorious and longstanding old-school dance party in NYC, The Freedom Party®, is celebrating 20 years of making history! Since 2003, DJ Herbert Holler has emerged a legend in his own right, bringing happiness and elation to people’s lives. The purpose of The Freedom Party was to unite individuals from diverse backgrounds and ethnicities on one dancefloor, sharing a passion for unforgettable parties and the love of 90s and old-school music.

It comes as no surprise that The Freedom Party has won multiple awards and recognitions over the years. In 2010, it was honored with Papermag’s Best Party (People’s Choice) award, and URB Magazine gave it an honorable mention in the Best Party category. The party reached new heights in 2015 when it received the prestigious Best Dance Party award from Village Voice.

The year 2020 was a monumental one for The Freedom Party as it celebrated its 800th party in style with a sold-out night at Live Nation’s Irving Plaza. However, the party doesn’t limit itself to NYC alone. Over the past 20 years, residencies have been held in cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, Atlanta, DC, and Cleveland, allowing people from various locations to experience the exhilaration.

Recently, The Freedom Party expanded its reach globally by establishing events in Tokyo. It offers something truly unique and different from other parties out there. The vibe and ever-changing energy draw people to its sold-out dance floors. From hip hop to dance, old-school classics to club bangers from different eras, the legendary DJ Herbert Holler curates an incredible musical experience. Attending this party is a must, and the only disappointed faces are those who missed out.

Each event attracts thousands of party-goers, creating more than just a dance party; it becomes a movement, a tribe of like-minded souls seeking to dance, let go of their worries, and be free through the love of Hip-Hop and more.

