PHOTOS: Doja Cat, Lori Harvey Stun As “Black Girl Magic” Shines Bright at Prince’s Trust Gala 2023

Celebrities and influencers celebrated the impact of the Prince’s Trust Charities worldwide during a swanky event in New York last night.

The Prince’s Trust Global Gala 2023 showcased the undeniable influence of “Black Girl Magic” as top celebrities and industry leaders gathered at the high-profile event to support the organization’s charitable efforts.

Co-chaired by Global Ambassador and Chairman of the Global Ambassador Board Lionel Richie and Edward Enninful OBE, Global Ambassador and Editor of British Vogue, the annual event celebrated the work of The Prince’s Trust.

The star-studded affair, held at the luxurious Casa Cipriani in New York, featured celebs like Tommy Hilfiger, Idris Elba, Rita Ora, and Kate Moss – but it was the dazzling appearances from Lori Harvey, Doja Cat, Winnie Harlow, Iman, and Emma Weymouth that captivated both onlookers and attendees.

The funds raised by the gala have been distributed to The Prince’s Trust charities worldwide, supporting their ‘Enterprise’ work in countries such as Australia, Canada, Greece, India, Jamaica, Jordan, New Zealand, Pakistan, Rwanda, and the UK.

The organization also allocated funds to explore support for young people in the United States, further expanding its global reach.

2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street, New York. Featuring: Lori Harvey Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street, New York. Featuring: Doja Cat Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street, New York. Featuring: Winnie Harlow Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

The Prince’s Trust Gala 2023 at Casa Cipriani, NY. -PICTURED: Emma Weymouth -LOCATION: New York USA -DATE: 27 Apr 2023 -CREDIT: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com Featuring: Emma Weymouth Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

The Prince’s Trust Gala 2023 at Casa Cipriani, NY. -PICTURED: Precious Lee -LOCATION: New York USA -DATE: 27 Apr 2023 -CREDIT: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com Featuring: Precious Lee Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: Janet Mayer/startraksphoto.com

2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street, New York. Featuring: Iman Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images

2023 The Prince’s Trust Gala at Cipriani South Street, New York. Featuring: Ava Omagari Where: New York, New York, United States When: 27 Apr 2023 Credit: TheNews2/Cover Images