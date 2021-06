Euro Gotit discusses his roots in Atlanta, his work ethic, biggest influences, how “Take Off” came to be, a personal convo with Nipsey Hussle, his love for jewelry, and more!

Euro Gotit is here to take over the rap game, and he’s well on his way.

Born and raised on the westside of Atlanta, the rising star comes from a place where crime, drugs and poverty was rampant… but music would be his ticket out.

From being locked up and beating two life sentences to working with artists he grew up respecting —TI and Future — Euro gives his authentic self to the masses at all times, proving that they too can change their life for the better.

Speaking on his name, Euro explains, “I wasn’t ever really into the same things that my other friends were into: Pokémon, Dragon Ball Z, wrestling. That wasn’t my type of thing. I like foreign cars, I like foreign clothes. I like the lifestyle. As far as Gotit, I’m big on manifestation. Every time you say the name Euro, you gotta say Gotit. You gotta know it’s coming. When you say it, you’re manifesting for me too.”

And that’s exactly why Euro is proud to speak motivational words every chance he gets, constantly using his platform to remind folks to go out there and get it while also remaining positive along the way.

Exploding onto the scene with his smash hit “Posse” featuring Lil Baby, Euro continues to reel in collaborations with the greats.

His most recent project 4Reign 4Ever features appearances from Future, Roddy Ricch, Yella Beezy, Da Baby, Money Mu, and of course Lil Baby.

AllHipHop: You have records with everyone from Lil Baby to DaBaby. How’d you get all of those features?

Euro Gotit: Just working. I’m in the music mecca right now. We got everything going so it’s about being in the right place at the right time. Staying consistent with work.

AllHipHop: How was it growing up on the westside of Atlanta?

Euro Gotit: Man, that’s really who founded the culture. Everything really started from the westside. The westside molded me into the individual I am today. I have a lot of respect coming from the westside.

AllHipHop: Biggest influences coming up?

Euro Gotit: Everybody out of Atlanta of course: T.I., Shawty Lo, Jeezy, Future. In Atlanta, we don’t knock nobody. We like everybody, we rock with everybody. If you had a story to tell, I was listening to your music. I was in-tune with everybody out of Atlanta who had a story. That’s why I like for my own music to tell real stories.

AllHipHop: How does It feel to go from listening to Future to now having a song with Future?

Euro Gotit: It really just came into fruition. I’ve always spoken and manifested everything that’s happened to me. I had to stay consistent with my grind of making music and keep believing it would happen. The record we got, “Takeoff” that was produced by Bangladesh, has been my inspiration to keep going; that’s the motivation.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to that studio session for “Take Off,” what was the vibe?

Euro Gotit: I always give a shout out to my dogs YSN, Geezy Escobar and Foogiano. Free Foo! They were on the original and gave me the inspiration to be like “yo, this a hit. Come on now.” I came with my verse and my team was rocking with it so hard that we made the executive decision to make that alignment happen. Two days later, we were in the studio.

AllHipHop: Did you learn anything from recording with Future? (Future was in the session right? unclear)

Euro Gotit: It’s some video footage out there of some of that session; it really highlights the vibe. Lots of energy. But of course, I learned something and more so just from observing his recording process; he’s a beast. But I remember he said I dripped and if he says I’m putting it on, you can’t tell me different now.

AllHipHop: Before the music took off, you were facing serious jail time. How did that motivate you to go harder?

Euro Gotit: In life, sometimes we make a lot of mistakes. It’s learning how to capitalize from those mistakes; turn them into doing something positive for yourself and positive for others. I got my opportunity and I stayed solid. Never told on anybody; I sat and did my time like a man. When I came home, I had to realize “oh, this is it.” I hit the ground running. I was homeless, I worked a regular job 9-5.

Even when I got signed, I was still working. It’s real life, we ain’t in this for the clout. We ain’t in this to be here today, seen and gone tomorrow. Nah, this is really how the game goes. It’s about being able to keep a good poker face whether you’re up or down, ride that wave until it blows all the way over for you.

AllHipHop: I love the inspirational posts you have on Instagram, why is this important for you?

Euro Gotit: Facts. I like posting relatable messages and being able to merge myself as an artist with my fans and people in general. I let them know I’m still human. I always try to take on the mindset from a fan perspective. Coming up, I always wanted artists I was a fan of to do what I do and build a personal connection with the fans by hearing or seeing them say things like “keep going, you got this. I’ve been where you’ve been. I want to see you win.”

I always want to come from a genuine place. I don’t script none of this. If that’s what I feel at the moment or if it be on my heart, I’ll share it. That’s when I say, “Let me lay a message because someone needs to hear it.” That’s another outlet, even gaining a hardcore personal fan because people feel they can relate with you. It’s genuine. Anytime you’re doing something from a genuine standpoint, you solidify your foundation. That’s all I be trying to do: motivate, encourage people. I want to see everybody win.

AllHipHop: 4REIGN 4EVER is out now, how are you feeling?

Euro Gotit: I feel blessed. Every process ain’t rushed, it’s a marathon. As long as those streams are streaming, followers going up, numbers looking good, I’m grateful. I’m moving, working, I don’t have any complaints. When the money stops rolling in, that’s when we have an issue.

AllHipHop: What’s the meaning behind the title?

Euro Gotit: What’s crazy, I came up with that title when I was locked up. I used to take all the double letters, the abbreviations for Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Fendi. I got it from Fendi: 4REIGN 4EVER. I wrote it out a certain way and I liked it. It’s crazy because I never knew it’d end up being the name of my album. The first tape I dropped was called 4REIGN. It’s for the newcomers, people who weren’t on to me in 2018, they got the new perspective as well as the old perspective of Euro; seeing how I evolved as an artist, but it’s all still the same. It’s 4REIGN 4EVER because we’re still the same way we were when we started, just on a bigger platform. On a bigger scale.

AllHipHop: Talk about linking with Roddy on “Cream.” How’d that happen?

Euro Gotit: I think I seen Roddy first, but Roddy hit me up first. It was a couple days after I seen him going crazy, he came down to Atlanta and told me “I’ma hit you when I get to the city.” It was all love. We in Blue Flame together. People knowing both of our songs, but they don’t know we right here in the middle of everyone. They’re listening, throwing money on the song. We’re throwing money on both of each other’s songs. It was a bonded relationship. We went to the studio the next day: worked, knocked out songs. As an upcoming artist, he went back, spread my name, telling all the folks that he knew about me and I was spreading his. It’s a real story behind “Cream.” I really appreciate Roddy being a solid individual, definitely wish him the best with his career too.

AllHipHop: What songs mean the most to you & why?

Euro Gotit: All of my songs really have meaning. There were songs where I definitely got emotional because I reflect back on my life a lot. Everything I say comes from the heart. Even though I can’t expand on different stories, it all pours out from my heart. It’s from my soul so I get emotional. I’d probably say “Bible,” “Complacent” definitely and “Mind Blown.” Honestly it’s a lot of the ones that weren’t really commercial with the features that I like the most.

AllHipHop: What were those convos with Nipsey Hussle like?

Euro Gotit: I was fortunate enough to meet Nip and T.I. the same day. Both have had a huge impact on my career. I’m grateful for the both of them. When I met Nip, he was humble enough to let me know he knew who I was. It wasn’t until his death I realized he was following me on Instagram and I’m beyond grateful for that. That was our second encounter, but the first time we talked and spoke.

Literally right after that, T.I. came up. They dapped up. Me and Tip talked, Tip took me in as a friend and it’s always been love, it’s always been embracing. Ironically T.I invited me to an event one night and that event was the same day in which Nip passed. RIP Nip. He had a big impact on me as far as the legacy he left. Iconic, definitely.

AllHipHop: Talk about your love for jewelry and fashion as well.

Euro Gotit: Anything that brings in the bucks. I like investing. I like anything that’s a crowd-pleaser, that’s what makes the bucks roll in. I’ve always been big on fashion. They [his management] want me to show you [shows rings and grill]. I waited a long time to be able to do this. It’s monumental too. I don’t value materialistic things because I realize it doesn’t change your status as far as inner peace and happiness, but you do have to look at it as a milestone from when you couldn’t afford to do these things. It’s motivation to say “you got this far, keep going. Keep pushing, you can’t stop.”

I use these things to encourage myself in that manner and push myself to keep going. A chain might get me about 6 features, or a watch might get me a little 30. That’s how the game works. I’m learning how to play the game and I’m playing to win.

AllHipHop: Someone said you are the best artist signed to Authentic Empire, how does that make you feel?

Euro Gotit: Everyone has their own opinion. We all go crazy, but I’m thankful for that. I’m trying to be the best artist in the world, share a platform with everybody and not step on anybody’s toes. I am showing who King Gotit, Big Gotit is.

AllHipHop: Goals yourself as an artist at this point of your career?

Euro Gotit: Yes, to see at least $100 million. My goal is to take care of everybody that I rock with and put everybody in a position to win. I just want to be the biggest in my own lane. I want to be Master P on steroids, Jay-Z on steroids. It’s not so much about financial status, but more so putting people in positions where word of mouth gets out. “That’s a real a## ngga. We love that ngga for being real.” Crazy though how people can hate on you for being real, but that’s what it is.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited for next?

Euro Gotit: I got a lot in the works. I’ve tapped into the YouTube world and you can subscribe to my channel to check out what I’m doing. I do the skits and all that. The bag be everywhere. I want people to lock in on me musically, understand music as my main platform but I also believe in expanding your brand; you can’t get locked in on one thing. I’m working with some big Youtubers, growing my skills but also staying true to who I am as a artist. It’s a lot to look forward to, especially in that lane as far as being on the screen. I’m working, tapping into everything. Can’t have a name like gotit and not go get it.