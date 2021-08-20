Godfather Of Harlem’s Markuann Talks Malcolm X Controversy, Junie Bird & Even Mary J. Blige

Godfather Of Harlem is back.

The hit show emerged as a dark horse in a marketplace that seemed overrun with rehashes and copycat programming. “Godfather” chronicles the life and rapid rise of philanthropic crime boss Ellsworth Raymond “Bumpy” Johnson. The show follows the boss as he hits the streets after a 10-year bid in prison, only to see that the streets are without order. Furthermore, the Italian mob – specifically the Genovese crime family – has seized the Harlem Streets. Unacceptable.

“Godfather Of Harlem” goes a step farther than past incarnations of Bumpy and that is where Markuann Smith is the game-changer. Smith is an Executive Producer of the hit show and envisioned a 360-view of the purported gangster. He also plays the central character of Junie Bird, who sees an increased role in season two. A visionary, he is considered the “initiator” of the whole thing, which can be seen on the EPIX network. As entertainment, it is one of the most addictive shows, but some have challenged the historical accuracy in “Godfather of Harlem,” which also displays the interaction between Malcolm X (Nigel Thatch), Adam Clayton Powell Jr. (Giancarlo Esposito), and Bumpy (Forest Whitaker). Markuann talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about the progression of the show, the critics, the Covid complications, and even his issues with a recent doc on Mary. J. Blige.

Check out this exclusive interview with a rapidly rising star in TV