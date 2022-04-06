Griselda’s Rome Streetz Goes From Rhyming With Ransom & Conway The Machine To Certified Underground Celebrity

Rome Streetz has made a way plowing through the underworld all the way to Griselda Records. Check out this exclusive interview.

With the re-emergence of lyrical talent seeping through underground the past few years, Rome Streetz has been patiently waiting his turn. The MC originally born overseas has been building a catalog at a very fast pace, especially through the pandemic.

“I record at my house so when the pandemic came I just started to see the more I recorded the more money I’d make. He tells AllHipHop’s Slops in this exclusive interview.

Now after seriously grinding for almost 12 years he finally began to make some headway with his “Nose Candy” series. so much so that it led to a deal with the Underground’s Rap biggest conglomerate Griselda. He has taken his talents to others like Conway The Machine, Ransom, and DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill fame.

Now with Westside Gunn‘s cosign Rome is looking to make an even bigger impact on the game.