Happy Birthday, Nipsey Hussle! Journalist Rob Kenner Offers Update On Nip’s Legacy

Nipsey Hussle’s life and times are still being celebrated by those that loved him. But it is not without speed bumps.

It has not been long since Nipsey Hussle died, but during that time, we saw an incredibly unique person that had the ability to reach the hood as well as the upper echelons of urban society. His unique personality and path made him a lightning rod for change. Sadly, he was taken from us all in 2019, even though we have a bevy of albums, mixtapes, interviews, and other precious assets. One of those gems is the new book by Rob Kenner, a veteran journalist that is now a successful author. “The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle” is the first in-depth biography of Hussle Tha Great, as a blossoming mogul, activist, and motivationalist without peer. Kenner looks at the life and tragic death only a staple of the culture can – with respect, honor, and reverence. This interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur shows why Kenner is the right person for the job. A white guy that gets it – he even includes all the subtle, oft-missed nuances of South Central life. Ermias Joseph Asghedom was a one-of-one, deserving of this book that pays homage to a life worth analyzing.

As we celebrate his life and legacy, Rob Kenner offers a glimpse into the newest developments and setbacks in the ongoing saga of one Nipsey Hussle.

Ermias Joseph Asghedom would have, could have, and should have celebrated his 36th birthday today. Despite Nipsey Hussle’s untimely transition from the physical realm, his family, friends, and fans are keeping his legacy alive and proving that ‘The Marathon Continues’ is more than a hashtag or a brand—it’s a mantra and a movement. Just last night, two of Nip’s day ones, J Stone and Killa Twan, performed a tribute in his honor at the Regent in L.A. Today Hussle’s homie Cobby Supreme drops his album, ‘Street Legend.’

Meanwhile The Marathon Clothing’s latest collab with Puma, ‘Miami Story,’ has damn near sold out within days, and Nip’s posthumous collab with Jay Z, “What it Feels Like,” was a highlight of the award-winning film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’ And just last week, Hussle’s business partner David A. Gross went public with his plan to purchase the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall with a community crowdsourcing fund called Own Our Own which would allow South L.A. residents to invest in the largest asset in Los Angeles’ last Black neighborhood for as little as $1000. Their bid has not been accepted, and funny business continues behind the scenes but as Hussle always said at times like these, “it’s a speed bump, not a brick wall.”

Keep it going. The Marathon Don’t Stop.

Click here to purchase The Marathon Don’t Stop: The Life and Times of Nipsey Hussle.