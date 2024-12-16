Hip-Hop Director Bobby Yan Talks Tia Mowry’s New Christmas Movie, Master P, JAY-Z & Lil Wayne

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Director Bobby Yan is one of the best kept secrets in Hollywood, but we have an exclusive talk to a future creative super star.

Tia Mowry is back on top with a new Christmas movie that’s the most viewed holiday movie on Lifetime. She employed the talents of a Hip-Hop video creator-turned-director Bobby Yan, a native New Yorker. who has worked with Master P, interviewed The Notorious B.I.G. and is an 8x-Emmy Award winner.

Yan has been making waves with his festive feature, A Very Merry Beauty Salon, which stars Mowry. The movie skyrocketed to the top as the network’s No. 1 film. Yan says the movie focuses on sisterhood, unity and Black culture.

Yan shared the excitement of seeing A Very Merry Beauty Salon resonate so deeply with viewers to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at WonWorld Studios.

“It’s a celebration of community,” he explained, “the kind of story that uplifts while entertaining. That’s always been my goal.”

For Bobby Yan’s stories on Lil Wayne, JAY-Z and The Notorious B.I.G., watch the full interview.

The director also sang the praises of Tia Mowry, who’s renowned for her role in the sitcom Sister, Sister with twin Tamara. She has since starred in numerous television shows and movies.

“Tia is a consummate professional,” Yan said. “She’s a queen. She’s a professional top to bottom. She’s amazing. She knows her stuff. She is a professional actress. She’s a philanthropist, she’s an entrepreneur. And I think the film shows that because she’s the executive producer. This is her third film in a three picture deal with Lifetime.”

The conversation didn’t stop there.

Yan revealed his next big project, Sugar Mama, a thriller set to premiere January 3, 2025 on Tubi.

“With Sugar Mama, I wanted to step into a different genre and challenge myself,” he noted. “It’s gripping, it’s intense, and I think audiences are going to love it.

“I direct from Spirit. I think that’s the best way to describe it. I’ve been doing this for a really long time. I started in the music industry with music videos many, many years ago. So I directed over a hundred music videos, and I think from that, directing is like music to me.”

Yan’s style, heavily influenced by Hip-Hop culture and visionary directors like Spike Lee, has always been rooted in authenticity and innovation. He grew up in Hollis, Queens as Run-DMC exploded on the scene, and then worked under the legend “Uncle” Ralph McDaniels at the famed Video Music Box. In the interview with Creekmur, he wore a VMB hoodie to pay homage.

“Hip-Hop taught me to think outside the box,” he reflected. “It’s about finding your voice and staying true to it.”

Yan’s groundbreaking New Orleans show, Hip Hop Half Hour, played a crucial role in connecting him with McDaniels and introduced him to a wider audience. The show highlighted local talent, further cementing his ties to the Hip-Hop community.

Reflecting on his early career, Yan revealed that the first music video he ever worked on was for Master P’s “No More Tears.”

Working with director Quinn Armstrong while living in New Orleans, Bobby Yan witnessed the Southern Hip-Hop scene that was blossoming at the time.

“The beauty of it was being part of the local community and seeing artists like Juvenile, Cash Money and Mystikal grow from their beginnings,” he said. Yan even recalled lunchtime encounters with Mystikal, then known as Michael, during his college days. “His cousin worked on my show, so he’d sneak into the lunchroom. Back then, he had the hair, the braids—even before he became Mystikal.”

A graduate of the ABC Disney Directing Program, Bobby Yan is also known as both a cool person and creative genius. He’s solidified his reputation as one of the most respected directors in the industry today.

“We need more voices telling stories that matter,” he said. “For me, it’s not just about making movies; it’s about making an impact.”

For more on Bobby Yan, go to his website.