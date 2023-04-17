Hoodcelebrityy Discusses Her Change Into “Tina” And Where She Goes From Here

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hoodcelebrityy is now Tina” and she hopes to show fans exactly how she has evolved based her old persona. Check out our interview.

HoodCelebrityy is now Tina.

Under her old moniker, Tina Pinnock – her government name – amassed millions and millions of views/streams/plays on a myriad of platforms. She garnered a granite-like fanbase that has grown with her through the years. Since exploding on the scene, the Jamaican-born singer/rapper has gradually matured and evolved. “What inspired the name change is growth,” Tina said recently. “I feel like I’ve grown so much as an artist, as a human – my sound has grown so much. I’m evolving.”

Admittedly, there have been some issues with the name HoodCelebrityy and she said she had do what she had to do to allow for that creative expansion.

Continuing, She said, “(I’m)about to go to the next level with me in my career and the next level where I won’t be able to be put in a box, cause I kept it real with y’all. They were trying to keep HoodCelebrityy in a box and for my fans, for people who love and support me and want to see me be at my full potential, HoodCelebrityy did her time. Now it’s Tina to take it to the next level.”

To prove her intent, she’s dropped a bevy of songs spewing hardcore bars and also riding the riddim. Furthering her effort, she’s talking to AllHipHop’s Jonny Fastlane. She explains the death of her old self and the rebirth of her new future.