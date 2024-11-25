Howard U’s Music Business Program Preps Students For Industry Success & Social Change

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Howard University continues to create amazing changes within the music game and young people.

Howard University’s Warner Music and Blavatnik Center for Music Business Fellowship program is more than just a launchpad into the music industry. It’s a portal shaping the music game’s future.

The Warner Music and Blavatnik Center for Music Business at Howard University has become a powerhouse for aspiring music executives.

Howard University boasts a rich musical legacy, producing iconic artists like Donny Hathaway, Roberta Flack, and Debbie Allen. From the class of Hip-Hop, Howard has helped produced Sean “Diddy” Combs, Young Guru, Tracey Lee, Deric “D-Dot” Angelettie and even newer acts like Zeddy Will. The school is known globally for vibrant homecoming events that even Biggie rapped about “[You] ain’t no telling where I may be, may see me in D.C at Howard Homecoming with my man Capone, dumbin’…”

The old days were great, but this program is decidedly different. It started in 2021 from a $4.9 million endowment from Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation Social Justice Fund. Since then, it has grown into a nationally recognized platform for young music industry talent with an emphasis on social justice.

The Center’s offers a one-year fellowship program for high-potential students passionate about the business side of music. It provides them with opportunities to learn directly from the industry’s top players. Through mentorship, specialized curriculum, and hands-on experiences, fellows gain insight into the complex realities of the music world.

Led by Jasmine “Jazz” Young, the program’s visionary director, the Center offers a curriculum that includes career readiness training, executive-in-residence programs and a certification in “Social Justice in the Music Industry for Leaders.”

This innovative approach has not gone unnoticed.

Young shared her pride with AllHipHop, saying, “We have earned a spot on Billboard’s 2024 list of Top Music Business Schools in the world for three years in a row. I am overjoyed and eternally grateful. This recognition is a testament to the work we are doing here at The Mecca.”

Seen Above: Washington DC rapper Noochie, Jazz Young and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, CEO of AllHipHop

Young also acknowledged the contributions of key figures and organizations like Julian Petty, Deans Wilbon and Harvey and Warner Music executives, who’ve helped make this dream program a reality.

The program also collaborates with industry giants like CAA, Wasserman, RIAA and The Tom Joyner Foundation. These relationships give students crucial internships and job placement opportunities.

“By connecting our students with executives, artists, and music business professionals, we are able to offer them unparalleled exposure to the workings of the global music industry,” Young continued.

More than 55 executive and artist speakers annually, and they maintain a significant partnership in Ghana that stresses global connectivity. Earlier in the year, Young spoke at the inaugural West Africa Music & Arts Festival in Accra.

“The access to industry insights, mentorship, and real-world opportunities that these partnerships provide is invaluable,” she said. Partner orgs like Beyond The Return initiative were already working with the Ghanaian government to bridge connections between African Americans and the country.

Young was recently honored with the prestigious Howard Forward Award and the Changemaker Award for her impact on the program.

Jasmine Young and Howard University’s music business program are a new chapter in music education. They are several steps past simply getting out a hot record but here to truly empower young people and challenge industry standards.

As Young summed it up, “We plan to continue to move the meters to create and instill excellence in all of our amazing students.”