Ice-T Talks Politics, Rock, Rap, “Law & Order” Plus His Strong Dislike Of Trump

Ice-T continues to lead the way. The OG talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about everything from Hip-Hop to Donald Trump.

Ice-T and Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talk shop about him being one of the first multihyphenates in Hip-Hop and all that comes out of taking risks.

The pioneer that is known as Ice-T and his legendary career continue to vibrate into cultural impact for many that came after him. The New Jersey-born, Los Angeles-raised icon reflects on his unexpected journey from a short-term gig on Law & Order: SVU to becoming the longest-running actor in a continuous role on television. He shares powerful insights on the evolution of Hip-Hop and how the genre’s shifts coincided with his transition into acting.

Getting into other lanes was not the norm in those days, the early 1990s, but he helped pave the way with others like Will Smith, Queen Latifah and former foe LL Cool J. Ice-T discusses the changing gatekeepers of the entertainment industry, crediting this shift for helping icons like himself and Snoop Dogg achieve mainstream success. He highlights the role of youth in driving social change through music and reaffirms his belief that Hip-Hop has no age limit.

That does not stop him from pushing the line in other genres. The conversation takes a deep dive into Ice-T’s rock band, Body Count, celebrating its 30-year legacy and the release of their upcoming album, Merciless. He explores how Body Count provides an outlet for themes that don’t fit within today’s Hip-Hop landscape. Ice-T also tackles political issues, criticizing the U.S. two-party system and advocating for independent thinking.

Wrapping up, Ice-T shares his thoughts on the upcoming election, his disdain for Donald Trump, and the importance of local government. He reflects on his career, the enduring power of Hip-Hop, and his drive to continue pushing boundaries creatively.

Check out the latest from Ice-T and Body Count.