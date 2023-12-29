In Remembrance Of Doe B; T.I.’s Artist That Was Tragically Killed 10 Years Ago

AllHipHop remembers Doe B, an artist signed to T.I., but was tragically cut down as he was set to blow up.

A young rapper named Doe B was reared in the heart of Alabama, specifically Montgomery. Born in “The Gump,” he possessed a raw talent that would ultimately leave an indelible mark on the world of Hip-Hop. Unfortunately, he was taken from his family, friends and fans 10 years ago today.

Doe B’s rough-n-tumble journey into the world of music was a testament to his grit and determination. Growing up in The Gump, was plagued by adversity. He used music temporarily as an escape. He began to craft lyrics that spoke of his life, his dreams, and the struggles he faced.

His first mixtape, “Definition of a Trapper,” made waves locally with a cast of characters like Bao Pham aka Classic, Writers 6 Mile JP, 808 Mafia, Big Hulk, Boston George and others. But his collaboration with T.I.’s Grand Hustle Records truly propelled him to stardom. Doe B’s distinctive Southern drawl and charismatic presence immediately caught the industry’s attention. Songs like “Let Me Find Out” and “2 Many” showcased his lyrical prowess and unique storytelling ability, earning him respect far beyond the boundaries of Alabama.

Doe B’s journey was not without its challenges. He faced adversity in the streets and the music industry, but he remained steadfast in his pursuit of success. When he was shot in the face, losing his sight in one eye, he immediately went on a tear releasing more music. He used his experiences to fuel his creativity, often rapping about the harsh realities of life in the South while maintaining a sense of hope that resonated with his fans. He even performed at AllHipHop’s 15th Anniversary event with Ghostface Killah and Raekwon as a sign he was going far.

Tragically, Doe B‘s promising career was cut short on December 28, 2013 – 10 years today – when he was shot and killed at a nightclub in Montgomery. It was T.I. who broke the awful news on social media. His passing sent shockwaves throughout the Hip-Hop community and left a void that will never be filled.

Doe B’s legacy lives on. His music continues even though he is not here in the physical form. His life is a reminder that dreams can be realized. His story serves as a testament to the power of talent, determination, and the enduring impact that artists can have on their communities. He is also a cautionary tale about the streets and staying wary of those who would rather one die than see those dreams come to life.

Alabama and AllHipHop will forever remember Doe B as a son who rose from humble beginnings to become a real voice in Hip-Hop. His memory lives on and he will never be forgotten.

Below are some videos:

Mecca with Doe B at SOBs in New York City

Producer Bao Pham talks his relationship with Doe B and the music they created.