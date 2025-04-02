Jonathan Majors Talks Megan Good, Kang The Conqueror, Marvel, His Comeback & Redemption

Jonathan Majors opens up about Megan Good, overcoming personal battles, Marvel, his Top 5 rappers and diving deep into his upcoming films.

“If this wasn’t my purpose, I asked God to take the desire away—but He just keeps enhancing it.” —Jonathan Majors

At one point, Jonathan Majors, now 35, was everywhere. The Texas-born actor launched into Hollywood royalty with critically acclaimed performances in The Last Black Man in San Francisco, Lovecraft Country, Creed II and the commanding, instantly iconic Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Through his work, he quickly became synonymous with Black Excellence. But faster than his skyrocket, Majors was grounded the courts of public opinion and the legal system. Both his career and reputation were put on pause.

In the court of public opinion, few actors have had such a swift shift from “next big thing” to question mark. But that’s not where Jonathan Majors’ story ends. Not even close.

Enter Magazine Dreams. The Yale School of Drama grad’s latest is a raw, heart-wrenching performance that pushes the boundaries of character acting. Majors reintroduces himself not only as an artist but as a man in evolution. He’s training again, not just for roles but for a new life. He speaks to Chuck Jigsaw Creekmur with a quiet intensity, full of introspection, spiritual reckoning, and a newfound focus on love, legacy, and healing.

In this deeply personal conversation with AllHipHop, Majors opens up about the emotional and physical demands of Magazine Dreams, the complexities of being a Black man in America, spiritual healing through hypnosis, and his creative future. Furthermore, he discusses “working” alongside his partner and new wife, actress Megan Good. He even gives us his Top 5 dead-or-alive MCs, and trust—it’s not the list you’d expect.

This isn’t a comeback. It’s more of a continuation and a new chapter. Jonathan Majors may be walking between controversy and redemption, but seems to be doing it with purpose and definitely with an uncanny talent.

AllHipHop: What’s going on, everybody? It’s your man Chuck Creekmur, aka Jigsaw, and I’m here with a modern-day G.O.A.T.—Jonathan Majors. How you doing, man?

Jonathan Majors: I’m really, really good, brother. Blessed. Good to see you, man. Nice to meet you.

AllHipHop: You too, man. I’m a huge fan—I’m not even going to lie. This is a real treat. I have to admit, Magazine Dreams feels like your magnum opus. Apex acting. I saw it and cried. Even in the car on the way home, I was tearing up. First off, spiritually and mentally—are things clicking now?

Jonathan Majors: We’re firing on all cylinders, man. And I’ve got a great backup. She’s holding me down, and I’m just happy. I’m really happy.

AllHipHop: That’s beautiful. Now, looking at the complexity of Killian Maddox—physically, mentally, emotionally—did you take any special steps to prepare for this role that differed from others?

Jonathan Majors: Yes. When I first read the script, I thought, “This is it.” Some roles require everything. You don’t want to overdo it, but with Killian, I threw everything at it—and then had to go find more. I worked with my godmother, Michelle Shea, on the psychology. I realized Killian is like a superhero—he feels deeply and pushes his body beyond limits. That physical intensity became a kind of rehearsal. It was the first time I fully connected body and mind in the work. The training and emotional depth were both extreme—and deeply connected.

AllHipHop: Director Elijah Bynum—gotta put some respect on his name—did an amazing job. He said the film is more about the human experience than a racial one. I agree, but I also felt triggered by certain scenes, like the police interaction. You’ve said this story is uniquely Black in a cinematic sense. Can you elaborate?

Jonathan Majors: Absolutely. Elijah is right—it’s a human story. But also, humanity is experienced through groups, cultures, tribes. Killian is navigating a world where he’s an outlier—neurodivergent, physically exceptional, emotionally scarred. That makes him a minority in many ways. And then there’s the Black experience. You see very few other Black people in his world. Being Black is part of the human experience, but it comes with different obstacles. People judge you before knowing your name. So yes, it’s a human story—but a specifically human story from a Black lens.

AllHipHop: I was watching your Breakfast Club interview—shout out to them—and you mentioned hypnosis as part of your healing journey. They didn’t follow up, but I caught that. Can you expand on it?

Jonathan Majors: Yeah. I met a hypnotist in Hawaii while visiting my father-in-law. She had an office in L.A., and I was assembling my healing team. It was Christian-based, and she said all the right things. We never got to full hypnosis, but we did go deep—into the mind, into vulnerable spaces. The mind is powerful. You start saying things you didn’t know were inside you. That unlocked new doors for healing and growth. It was just one session, but it was impactful.

AllHipHop: I’m a lifelong comic nerd—The Incredible Hulk’s my favorite. When you got the role of Kang, I was hyped. He’s another complex character. Did you prepare differently for him?

Jonathan Majors: Definitely. Kang—and all his variants—is a layered role. For Kang Prime in Quantumania, I researched real-world conquerors and tyrants. That gave me emotional and psychological grounding. Then I did the comic book homework. I also used masks from my theater background—each mask had a different energy, stacked like layers. Kang is a composite of all those energies. When I played Victor Timely, he was already within that Kang mask. It was deep work—but fun.

AllHipHop: Off the record—or on the record—my podcast The Certified Squad is starting the petition to bring you back to the Marvel Universe. You don’t have to comment, I’m just putting that out there.

Jonathan Majors: (Laughs) I hear you.

AllHipHop: If you could relive any year of your life—without changing anything—what year would it be?

Jonathan Majors: 2014. The year my daughter was born. I’d love to relive that first year with her.

AllHipHop: Right now, with everything you’ve been through, what does success look like to you?

Jonathan Majors: Waking up rested. Kissing my wife. Hitting the gym. Stimulating my mind and body. Spending time with my wife and dogs. Making meaningful art that touches people. That’s success. And I’ve prayed—if this isn’t what I’m meant to do, take the desire away. But it keeps growing. So I know something big is coming. We’ve got two projects on deck. I can’t wait to share them.

AllHipHop: That’s dope. Megan’s in the DC Universe, you were in Marvel… maybe you’re building a new universe together?

Jonathan Majors: (Laughs) We are building a universe. I’d do anything with her. We’re already in the best movie—life. We work really well together. She helps me, I help her—it’s mutual. We’re in love, we believe in each other. So yeah, something is definitely going to happen creatively.

AllHipHop: Can you talk briefly about your upcoming projects?

Jonathan Majors: Sure. One is a sci-fi thriller drama called Merciless, directed by Martin Villeneuve—we shoot that soon. Another is about a CIA agent who gets pulled into a dark spiritual realm and must save his wife. It’s about how far a man will go for love. The third is a full-on action film—think The Raid. Gerard McMurray is directing. It’s for the culture. No blue screens—I start training next week. It’s going to be real.

AllHipHop: Are you into Hip-Hop?

Jonathan Majors: Am I into Hip-Hop? Absolutely. No question.

AllHipHop: Bet. So what’s your Top 5—dead or alive?

Jonathan Majors: Pac. Nipsey. Kendrick. Nas. Cam’ron.

AllHipHop: Cam! That’s dope. Got a favorite Cam track?

Jonathan Majors: Usually the last one I listened to. I’m on a Cam run right now. And also—can I add Jadakiss? And Scarface. That’s my six.

AllHipHop: Solid. Hey man, I just want to say—I hope I get to shake your hand one day. I’m proud of you. Life’s a journey, and we all stumble. But you’ve done the work. You’ve earned your flowers. We talk about Denzel and Sidney, but right now, in this moment? You’re a G.O.A.T. I’ve truly enjoyed your work.

Jonathan Majors: Thank you, brother. That means a lot.

AllHipHop: Best wishes, man.

Jonathan Majors: I’ll see you down the road, bro.