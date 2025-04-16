Jordan The Stallion Talks Method Man, SAG Card & Nerd Culture During Dreamville Fest

Social media phenom Jordan the Stallion opens up to AllHipHop about his bond with Method Man, nerd culture, and leveling up from viral videos to real Hollywood moves.

Social media superstar Jordan Howlett, known to millions and millions (like 40 million globally) as Jordan the Stallion, has quickly become a fan favorite with his hilarious, relatable takes on food, culture and everyday life. But what sets him apart is more than just his humor; it’s his kindness. He seems to be authentically nice.

Whether he’s vibing with rap legends like Method Man, starring in commercials with Kevin Hart or showing off his collectibles, Jordan is unapologetically himself. AllHipHop‘s Jigsaw caught up with him at Dreamville Festival to talk about his journey from viral clips to big screen moments. Of course, he talked about his bond with Method Man and why embracing his inner nerd rules.

AllHipHop: First off, I just want to congratulate you, man. You’ve done something that not many people have—cut through all the noise online and become a true icon, a social media icon.

Jordan Howlett: Thank you, man!

AllHipHop: I gotta ask—do you have a SAG card now? I’ve been seeing you pop up in a few places lately.

Jordan Howlett: [Laughs] You know what’s funny? I’m actually in the process of getting it. After that Lay’s commercial with Kevin Hart, I got something in the mail about the SAG card. Hopefully, I’ll be able to finish that up soon. That’d be really nice.

AllHipHop: You and Method Man seem to have a really genuine camaraderie. It feels authentic. Can you speak on that?

Jordan Howlett: Of course. When Meth and I did our first video together…man, you have to understand, he’s a legend. A living legend. You gotta give him his flowers. When I pitched the idea, I was like, “Yo, please trust me with this,” and he did. He gave me 10 minutes of his time, and we made something fun. Then he gave me another chance. Every time he gives me a shot, I just want to deliver. Now we’ve built a real connection. He’s like a big brother to me. I really appreciate that.

AllHipHop: That’s dope. Now, we’re out here at Dreamville Fest—who are you most excited to see?

Jordan Howlett: Man, come on. I’m out here to see everybody, but especially J. Cole—the man, the myth, the legend. I’m also trying to catch Erykah Badu too. She’s coming up soon.

AllHipHop: I’ve also noticed your love for nerd culture—Godzilla, collectibles, all of that. I’m kind of a nerd myself. What’s that side of you about?

Jordan Howlett: Oh man, you gotta understand, whether you call it being a nerd or whatever, I’m not afraid to be myself or tell people what I’m into. I love cartoons, wrestling, I’m starting to get into anime more. I’m just trying to learn and explore. And toys? Growing up, I didn’t have a lot of toys, so now if there’s a cool one I want, I’ll grab it.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite collectible?

Jordan Howlett: Y’all just saw it [on my socials] the Godzilla humidifier! I still use it. It’s remote-controlled and it’s amazing. But honestly, my favorite toy has to be the voice-activated transforming Megatron I had. You’d tell it to transform and it would do it automatically. I love that thing.

AllHipHop: What was your favorite cartoon growing up?

Jordan Howlett: Gargoyles. I don’t know if y’all watched that, but that was my show. Also loved Animaniacs, and the old-school Tom and Jerry.

AllHipHop: Favorite superhero?

Jordan Howlett: Gotta be Batman. I know some people don’t consider him a real superhero because he doesn’t have powers, but it’s Batman all day. I’m a big fan.

AllHipHop: Batman definitely counts!