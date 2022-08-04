Hip-Hop’s Original Gangster Just-Ice Returns To Music, Says He Invented Gangsta Rap

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Just-Ice didn’t do rap beef. He would shoot people. In the 80s. Watch the exclusive convo with The Bronx emcee that says he invented Gangster Rap.

In the Halls of Hardcore Hip-Hop Fame, there stands a statue of a man 6′ 3″ and solid as granite. That figure is of Just-Ice, a Bronx New York emcee that is heralded as a pioneer of Hip-Hop from the onset of rap music’s transition to harder textures. Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur talks to Just-Ice about his new music, namely the song “Get Your Drink On, Get Your Freak On!” which pair the rapper with longtime producer Mantronix.

Things get really interesting when Just-Ice travels down memory lane and speaks his mind. He talks about everything from KRS-One to the MC Poet (Blaq Poet) to his relationship to genius producer Kurtis Mantronix. He also reveals he never met RZA as portrayed in “Wu-Tang: An American Saga,” but explains relationship with Popa Wu AKA Freedom (RIP).

He says he started gangsta rap, but admits Ice-T started making records before him. “I started it, before NWA, before anybody else,” he says around the 22 minutes mark. “Ice-T started making records before me, but he wasn’t talking no gangsta sh#t.” Philadelphia’s Schoolly D is most-often credited with starting the genre with “PSK (Parkside Killers),” but his New York counterpart downplays it.

He also makes the startling revelation that Heavy D stole a song idea from himself and KRS-One, a brazen act that upset them both. Nonetheless, he says he has nothing but love for his Mt. Vernon brother and they have numerous experiences to prove that.

There’s a lot to unpack in this interview.