Kelvin “GP Radio” Santiago is the Man Behind Some of the Industry’s Biggest Latin & Hip Hop Artists

Steve Jobs once said “It’s not a faith in technology. It’s faith in people.” Kelvin “GP Radio” Santiago follows that line of thought. They say it is difficult to find industry executives that are equated with integrity, sincerity, drive and loyalty, but over the past 15 years Kelvin “GP Radio” Santiago has developed a reputation for just that. The Dominican rooted, New York raised, Miami based Santiago has amassed a roster of clients and successful projects that have effectively distinguished the promoter and talent broker from his peers.

Growing up in Long Island listening to artists like Biggie, Snoop, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent was the beginning of his love for Hip Hop, eventually turning his music passion into becoming one of the most respected radio promoters in the urban market. He says, “Money comes and goes but relationships last forever.”

Santiago is utilizing his experience to benefit an array of Grammy award winning and multi-platinum artists. Now he’s hoping to forge a multi-faceted entertainment company that encompasses music management, production and promotion. Whether he’s booking his clients on Power 105’s The Breakfast Club, Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, or rubbing shoulders with CEO’s at Sirius XM and iheart Radio Santiago is constantly pushing the envelope and finding new ways to break records and expand his artist’s presence.

As far as definitions go, Santiago’s titles are flaunting. Director of radio, booking agent, artist manager, and overall conduit between DJs and the music. He’s responsible for breaking records and monitoring how they’re landing. His client roster includes heavy hitters— Tory Lanez, singer/rapper Melii whose song “Icey” was used in Beyonce’s Ivy Park commercial. He also boasts clients including Rapper/Boxer Jake Paul who balances a distinguishable music and athletic career as well as Roc Nation DJ “Bodega” Flee.

He has broke over 10 records for Tory Lanez between 2017 and 2021 including hits like “Talk To Me,” “Broke In a Minute” and “Jerry Sprunger.” Santiago came up with the idea and facilitated Tory Lanez sending more than one thousand drops to radio DJs personally, and Santiago has managed to keep his rotation steady. Santiago also runs a three-tier label slash management marriage—Break Records, Next Level, and InAvAtor/Umbrella.

He’s currently focused on the development of Afro-Latina artist Melii. The Harlem bred vocalist’s latest release “Big Tipper” alongside Lil Wayne under Tory Lanez’ imprint Umbrella, made serious noise. Juggling creative personalities that are behind the world’s most acclaimed and often notorious superstars can be arduous. For Santiago, it’s routine. But not always as easy as he makes it look. Still, it’s a task he prefers to shoulder alone.

“People always say I should get an assistant or some help,” he laughs. “But trust is a major factor. I’m the oldest one here and I feel responsible for making sure things get done right. If anything goes wrong at the hands of someone else, then that would be on me.”

Santiago was vital in the early stages of R&B singer Jason Derulo’s career, as well as reggaeton artist J Álvarez and even financed Latin Trap artist Anuel’s first record ” Coronamos” featuring Lito Kirino. So what’s next on the horizon for Santiago? “I would like to open a one stop shop studio in Miami which will offer video editing, recording studios, green rooms but with a different vibe to each and every room.”