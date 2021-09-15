Lady London Talks Legal Issues, Rebuilding Her Life, Being A True Rapper’s Rapper & Her Royal Rap Fam

Lady London is one of the most talented/dopest/lit lyricists around today. However, the Howard University graduate has seen struggles unknown to the general public. Her latest musical endeavors articulate some of these complicated foibles she’s faced recently. Lady London’s legal issues aside, she lost all of her music on a hard drive and was forced to rebuild all that she created thus far. That rebuilding process brings us to where we are today. However, the future remains bright as Lady London continues to be a viral sensation, bar-heavy emcee and a lovely, bright addition to the global Hip-Hop community. On top of it all, she’s related to one of Hip Hop’s truly great emcees. Get familiar – or more familiar that is – with Lady London as she talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about where she is right now. Give her some flowers ASAP.