Lil Twin explains his background hooping, making music with his twin brother, Trap&B, how “Woman’s Worth” featuring Blac Chyna came to be and more!

On Lil Twin’s single “Innocent,” he spits, “I go stupid on a beat, b#### I’m illiterate. We came up from public housing and Section 8, now I make sure every ngga in my section ate. Bust down an AP and show up hella late, show them nggas that look up to me how to elevate.”

Lil Twin is here to bring all the vibes, creating his own genre titled ‘Trap & B’. Currently residing in Los Angeles, the rising star gained first notoriety as one half of musical duo Team Twin alongside his twin brother Twin Twin, releasing Platinum records such as “We Get Turnt Up” featuring Mr. HotSpot. Having built their fanbase organically online on both Youtube and social media, real name Taiyon Hector now steps into the limelight as his own solo artist.

In describing himself, Twin states he’s “just a young bull from Dayton, Ohio, later moved to Atlanta. Just a hardworking, basketball player ass n*gga. S###, music is my life. I rap, I sing. I put my all into this s###. I’m pretty simple. All I do is record music and f###### play basketball all day.”

Earlier this year, Twin unleashed his highly-anticipated new project titled Soufside

Hector 2

AllHipHop: You still hoop, did you play professionally at all?

Lil Twin: I actually turned down 15 full rides for chasing my dreams. I got tired of f###### reports and papers and s###, I didn’t want to do all that. I just wanted to play. It feels great because I know I’m still going into the league, I still got it. I hoop with professionals everyday. I train nonstop. I’m in the studio nonstop, all day, everyday. Just turning money around. I like to turn a dollar into 15 cents.

AllHipHop: You came up as part of musical duo Twin Twin right?

Lil Twin: Yes, I have an actual twin brother. We made music as a duo, we do music as solo artists. We were born partners regardless, so it’s going to be there regardless.

AllHipHop: Are y’all still making music?

Lil Twin: Hell yeah, he’s on his way out here right now. He’s coming from Florida, he’s flying from Florida today.

AllHipHop: Is that how you got your name?

Lil Twin: Just being a twin and because I grew up on that Lil Wayne s###. He was a big influence on me so s###, I’m taking Lil Twin.

AllHipHop: Besides Lil Wayne, was there anyone else you looked up to?

Lil Twin: I’m a fan of good music. If the song’s hard, it’s hard. It was the Meek Mill’s, the Drake’s, the Big Sean’s, the NWA’s, the Snoop’s. I’m a fan of good music, Eminem, Pac, Big, m############ J.Cole. Even down to the new s###. I’m f###### with both the Baby’s: Dababy, Lil Baby. EST Gee, Gotti, Gunna, everybody in this s###.

AllHipHop: How did you create this Trap&B lane?

Lil Twin: S###, because I’m so exposed to the trenches all day. That’s my lifestyle. Everybody around me, I never seen nobody work the females like we do. I inevitably had to f###### do some s### that the women would like. That’s my lifestyle, I’d be lying if I wasn’t trying to cater to the ladies. I’d be lying if I wasn’t saying I ain’t in the trenches everyday. F### it, and a n*gga can actually sing? Alright bet, I’m going to incorporate my own little lane.

AllHipHop: Let’s get into “Woman’s Worth”! Was that inspired by Chyna or was that recorded before?

Lil Twin: It was recorded before, but it was a record in reference to my dreamlike lady. My dreamlike ordeal and I walked myself into that. A lot of the lines in there matched her figure, it’s almost like we had to do it.

AllHipHop: How did you guys meet initially?

Lil Twin: Music, in the studio,. We met in the studio here in LA, through a friend of a friend. One of my good peoples reached out and said “Hey, I’m over here in the studio shooting some PR work”. She was doing PR work for me at the time, doing PR work for Chyna. She said “I’m showing Chyna your s###, she wants to rock out on some music.” I said “Alright, fasho.” She said “Pull up.” I said “alright, just let me know when.” They sent the addy, I pulled up. We did 2 records that night.

AllHipHop: Was “Woman’s Worth” one of them?

Lil Twin: Nuh uh, we did 2 other records. We shoot the video tomorrow, it’s crazy. Facts.

AllHipHop: Is it her song, your song?

Lil Twin: It’s a collab, you gon’ see. [laughs]

AllHipHop: How was it shooting the video with her? It was so beautiful. Y’all on the beach. It was a vibe.

Lil Twin: It was easy! By the time we shot it, we were already in it. We were already in a relationship. It was smooth. It wasn’t “Hey, you’ve got to be a little more touchy-feely. Hey, you’ve got to sell it a little more.” That’s how we do it, we wake up and go to the studio everyday.

AllHipHop: Damn, y’all spend that much time together?

Lil Twin: Literally. Since the day we’ve met, we probably spend about 95% of our time together. To this day, that’s my baby.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be in love?

Lil Twin: It’s a great feeling. Hell yeah, it’s a great feeling. Love’s supposed to be easy. A lot of m############ be like “Man, one of the toughest things in life is love.” F### it ain’t! That’s toxic, that’s some b#######. That’s somebody’s in it for the wrong reasons type s###. When y’all both in it for the right reasons, no motives, no hidden narratives, that’s s###’s supposed to be easy.

AllHipHop: Best memory from shooting the visual?

Lil Twin: Man, we’ve got a lot of great memories. Everyday spent with each other: going to f###### Mexico, Cancun, Jamaica together. She actually came to my hometown in Dayton, it was love.

AllHipHop: She met your family?

Lil Twin: Yeah, my family and my family in Atlanta. She be in Atlanta, all our little moments together be hard. We just had our one year anniversary.

AllHipHop: How did y’all celebrate?

Lil Twin: You know I did all that good. I got us a penthouse over the water in Dana Point. I decked it out with a whole lot of our pictures over the last year, rose petals, candles, right over the water. Had a private chef come through, do his little thing. Had a boat the next day, we drove the boat.

AllHipHop: What do you want fans to get from your recent project, Soufside Hector 2?

Lil Twin: Shoot, you get what you get out of it. It got a real trench feeling to it, it got a real trap feeling to it. The next project that I’m about to release within the next month or so, that’s going to be more revealing my feelings. The emotional side, I’m more catering to the ladies.

As far as Soufside Hector 2, that was for the trenches because I’ve been away. I’ve been out here in LA. In my trench where I come from, is damn near Ohio and Atlanta, but I ain’t been really in tune all the way. You know what, I’ve got to give something to my people, where they know me from. That s### was the best thing I did, they eating that s### up.

AllHipHop: What does it mean to be able to make music from the trenches? Because a lot of people don’t make it out.

Lil Twin: I know! It’s a great thing because one, some people aren’t even artistic enough to even create a vibe from being in the trenches. A lot of people want to rap but like a lot of people say, rapping ain’t for everybody. That’s not for you to be the judge of that, that’s for the people to judge that. For the people to be rocking with that s###: I be sitting in the hood, a m########### pull up on me playing my s### or somebody’s riding by me playing my s###, it’s a great feeling. They already know everything real he’s talking about. They really like some witnesses, they know.

AllHipHop: How’s the independent grind?

Lil Twin: S###, it’s great. It is what is. When the time’s right, when the situation presents itself, I’ll f### with a label. But for the most part I’m taking my entire process and I’m taking the heat. I ain’t rushing, I ain’t looking. Whatever’s meant for me, it’s gon’ manifest.

AllHipHop: Are you spiritual?

Lil Twin: I am, very spiritual. I go to church, we pray every night.

AllHipHop: Chyna did say that <_ www.youtube.com=”www.youtube.com” watchv=”uxiEPEQv1T0″>! What do you guys pray for?

Lil Twin: A peaceful sleep, a restful mind when we are woke. We live in a ballistic world so we try to pray for our sanity. Pray for the kids, pray for our family, our well-being, prosperity, more fortune, everything.

AllHipHop: She told me she falls asleep because your voice is so soothing.

Lil Twin: Type s###, real talk. We’ll be tossing and turning for an hour or some s###, then she’ll come and say “Can you pray for me?” [laughs] I’m like “Alright, fasho.” I pray and next thing you know, [imitates snoring].

AllHipHop: Talk about having your own clothing line S#####.

Lil Twin: If you ain’t crazy about what the f### you’re doing, then what the f### are you doing? S##### man, it’s been amazing to me. A lot of people want to start a business or start a clothing line, but they got that spirit of laziness or resistance, getting s### done. When something is really you: if a m########### been doing hands and feets all their life, it’s going to be hard for them to open up a f###### Starbucks because that’s not their lane. If it was down to them saying “Hey, I want to open up a hands and feet nail spa,” it’s more of them so they’re going to do that s###. Me, I’m real life f##### up in the head so I had to do that s###. A lot of people are afraid to express that side. It don’t got to be a bad thing, you’re just like “hey, I’m f##### up in the head.” I’m here, we good.

AllHipHop: You’ve got some drip. Where do you get your fashion inspo?

Lil Twin: This light. Man, I really be picking s### out myself. I try not to be pulling from what people be doing. In order to be the one, you’ve got to be one. I can’t be the one trying to dress like Travis Scott. I can’t be the one trying to dress like Kanye or what Lil Baby got on. I probably follow like 50 people because I try not to be caught up in other people’s worlds. I respect everybody 1000%. I love how everybody gets their s###, but I try to be as original as possible.

AllHipHop: 3 things you need in the studio at all times?

Lil Twin: Gummy bears, the vitamin C orange cough drops, and Hennessy. [laughs] No cap.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Lil Twin: No Love Lost, that’s my Trap&B project that’s being cooked on right now. That s###’s going crazy. The single me and Chyna have, we finna drop.

AllHipHop: What can we expect from the video?

Lil Twin: Some crazy s###, that s### going to be crazy. We’ve been drawing out this video for the last month, it’s finally time now.

AllHipHop: Anything else you want to let the people know?

Lil Twin: Make sure you all get me on all social media platforms @LilTwinOfficial. This ain’t none of that gimmick s###, everything is original. I already know you’re going to f### with it. It’s on the natural side of things. I ain’t here to force nobody to f### with my s###. I know that naturally, my s### is fuckwitable.