Mad Skillz Talks Grammy-Nominated Album, Hip-Hop Origins & Collaborations

Skillz is back, but this time he is coming for the Grammys.

Mad Skillz, often just called Skillz, is up for a 2025 Grammy. His new spoken word, The Seven Number Ones, chronicles the special moments in his life, from his parents’ meeting to his introduction to Hip-Hop. The album features collaborations with celebrated artists Raheem DeVaughn, Lalah Hathaway, and James Poyser.

In the DJ Thoro-led interview, Skillz highlights the grind of bringing Virginia Hip-Hop to the front, battling in New York to working with legends like Clark Kent and Timberland. Skillz also reveals his ghostwriting journey, which began by accident. In the video, he recalls being washed by Nas on a track. He also talks about “ghostwriting” for Jay-Z, but you have to watch the video to get the full context. (Wink, wink!)

When it is all said and done, Skillz is full of gratitude. His career has allowed him to live on his terms, in a most authentic way – with passion.

AllHipHop: Let’s talk about your new album, The Seven Number Ones. What inspired the title?

Skillz: It’s a spoken-word poetry album about seven pivotal moments in my life that changed its direction. Each song represents a “first,” like my parents meeting, the first time I heard hip-hop, the first time I fell in love, and more.

AllHipHop: That’s unique. And it’s Grammy-nominated! How does that feel?

Skillz: It feels amazing. This is my first Grammy nomination, and it’s extra special because I created it with my friends and collaborators from Virginia. If I win, we’re all winning together.

AllHipHop: The album feels more like a storybook than a typical album. Was that intentional?

Skillz: Absolutely. I wanted to create something personal and timeless. It’s about my journey, even down to how I got my name, “Mad Skillz.”

AllHipHop: Speaking of your name, how did you get it?

Skillz: Funny story. I was rapping over a Mobb Deep instrumental at an open mic, and someone in the crowd said, “He got mad skills!” I never met that person, but they gave me my name. If you’re out there, reveal yourself—I owe you!

AllHipHop: You’ve been vocal about how hip-hop changed your life. What does the culture mean to you?

Skillz: Everything. Hip-hop gave me identity, purpose, and a way to provide for my family. It’s more than music—it’s a lifestyle that shaped who I am.

AllHipHop: Breaking into hip-hop from Virginia must’ve been challenging. What was that like?

Skillz: It was tough. VA wasn’t known for Hip-Hop back then, so I had to travel to New York constantly—battles, open mics, and pitching tapes to labels. Winning the 1993 Superman World Supremacy Battle changed everything. That’s when the labels started calling.

AllHipHop: Who were some key figures that helped you early on?

Skillz: Clark Kent was instrumental. Even though I came in second at the battle, Clark saw my potential. He let me crash on his couch, helped me structure my bars, and taught me how to refine my craft.

AllHipHop: You’ve worn many hats in hip-hop: rapper, DJ, producer, and ghostwriter. How did you get into ghostwriting?

Skillz: By accident! A DJ overheard a track I was working on and wanted to use my hook. I didn’t even know what publishing splits were back then, but when the check came, I realized there was a whole business side to it. Word spread, and that’s how I became a ghostwriter.

AllHipHop: You even made a track about ghostwriting. What inspired that?

Skillz: It was a bit of fun but also a message. Ghostwriting is about discretion, and I made more money staying quiet than I ever would’ve by talking. It’s about respect and professionalism.

AllHipHop: How do you feel about the current state of Hip-Hop?

Skillz: I think we’ve lost some originality and balance. Today, it feels like many artists chase trends instead of being true to themselves. Back in the day, Hip-Hop was about individuality. We had choices and diversity in music that I feel is missing now.

AllHipHop: What’s your advice to younger artists?

Skillz: Be yourself. If you’re into anime and Jordans, make music about that. Don’t feel pressured to follow trends or portray something you’re not.

AllHipHop: Who are your favorite lyricists?

Skillz: Rakim, Black Thought, Nas, Ice Cube—those guys have incredible pen games. Cube especially, because he can transition from writing songs to scripts seamlessly.

AllHipHop: You’ve done so much in your career. What’s next?

Skillz: I’m focused on continuing to evolve. Winning this Grammy would be a huge milestone, but more than that, I want to keep creating art that resonates and inspires.

AllHipHop: Last question—if you could collaborate with any artist, dead or alive, who would it be?

Skillz: Michael Jackson, without a doubt. No one has ever matched his impact. We’ll never see another artist like him.

AllHipHop: Thanks for your time, Skillz. Any final words for the fans?

Skillz: Follow me @SkillzVA on all platforms. Check out The Seven Number Ones, and if you’re part of the Grammy voting community, give it a listen. Thank you for the love and support!