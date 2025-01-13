“Micheal Jackson Called Me Every Day:” Sean Garrett Reflects On Working With Music Stars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean Garrett is one of the best writers of our era, but he’s looking forward.

Sean Garrett, known as “The Pen,” has achieved monumental success in the music industry. Without question, he’s one of the most influential songwriters and producers of our time. Born in Atlanta and raised partly in Europe, Garrett signed his first record deal at just 14 years old.

He soon transitioned into songwriting. His first major hit was USHER’s iconic song “Yeah!,” which was followed by Ciara’s breakout track “Goodies.” From there, he was off to the proverbial races with numerous collaborations, including Mario (“Break Up” with Gucci Mane).

He also helped Nicki Minaj gain traction with her debut single, “Massive Attack.” His collaborations span across genres and generations, including work with J. Cole on “Feel Love” and his latest single, “Baddie” with Jacquees.

Despite feeling under-appreciated at times, Garrett continues to find inspiration in life lessons from his late mother and is looking ahead with an album that features Hunxho and Plies.

For the full, in-studio interview with DJ Thoro, watch the video from WonWorld Studios.

Michael Jackson: A Career Highlight

“Working with Michael Jackson was the highlight of my life. He would call me every morning to discuss creative ideas. He was so gracious and down-to-earth. We worked on three tracks together, and those moments are something I’ll cherish forever. Michael’s passion for music was unmatched, and just being in his creative space was inspiring.”

USHER’s “Yeah!”: A Game-Changer

“Petey Pablo had the beat first, but I had a vision for it. Usher’s team didn’t see the potential at first, but when the song leaked, it went crazy. When Usher finally recorded it, he gave it 150 percent. That song was a defining moment for me and solidified my place in the industry.”

Future & Tems and SZA & Travis Scott: The New Inspirations

“That song ‘Wait For U’ by Future and Tems is one of those timeless records,” Garrett said, praising their collaboration. He also spoke highly of SZA and Travis Scott’s “Love Galore”: “The emotion in that track is incredible. It’s the kind of music that stays with you.”

Shoutouts to Producers

Garrett’s admiration for producers who’ve shaped the industry was evident. “Timbaland, Pharrell Williams, Dr. Dre—these guys push the boundaries of what’s possible in production,” he said. “They’re innovators who inspire me to keep evolving.”

Sean Garrett’s Top 5 Dead or Alive Producers: Quincy Jones, Pharrell Williams, Timbaland, Dr. Dre and Teddy Riley.

A Love for International Artists

“Working with BoA, one of Korea’s biggest artists, was incredible. She invited me to perform at the Japanese MTV Awards, and the experience was unforgettable. International artists bring so much respect and collaboration to the creative process.”

Jacquees, Slim Thug & “Baddie”

Garrett’s latest single, “Baddie” featuring Jacquees, drew inspiration from his time in Houston. “Shout out to Slim Thug and the Houston culture,” he said. “I soaked up the vibe, and it inspired the record. The video just dropped, and I’m excited for everyone to see it.”

Final Thoughts

“Every artist I’ve worked with has brought something unique to the table. Whether it’s Michael Jackson’s passion, USHER’s energy or Future’s innovation, these collaborations have made me the creator I am today.” –