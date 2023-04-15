Millyz Talks Eminem Comparisons, Blanco 6, Jadakiss’s Advice, & His Own Advice To Special Ed Kids

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Millyz is here and he’s not going anywhere. We talked to him about his journey from Cambridge, MA to signing with Jadakiss.

Millyz is one of the most talented emcees out now. Period.

The Cambridge, MA emcee is here with a new album, Blanco 6. The reviews are in and its another classic opus. But, there’s most to the man than hard bars and beats. Millyz has some a long way and his struggles are those that could have ended him a lot time ago. Fortunately, there’s Hip-Hop. In this exclusive interview, Millyz talks about his struggles getting to the top of the underworld.

He talks to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur about being signed to Jadakiss, the legendary member of The Lox. He discusses being a white rapper and the inevitable comparisons to Eminem. But, more importantly, he digs deep into his roots. As a special education student, he was not expected to make it and he even struggled with drug abuse. All of this plays out in his music, and the bonds with artists like Dave East.