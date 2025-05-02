Misa Hylton Vs. Mary J. Blige: Misa’s Lawyer Talks $5M Fallout Over Vado & Broken Promises

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar, representing Misa Hylton, breaks down the $5 million lawsuit between Mary J. Blige and the stylist.

In a bombshell interview, AllHipHop’s Chuck Creekmur talks to attorney Nicholas Ramcharitar, who represents stylist Misa Hylton in a lawsuit against her longtime friend Mary J. Blige.

Misa Hylton, the stylist-turned-music manager, has filed suit against Grammy Award-winning artist Mary J. Blige, alleging breach of contract related to the management of rapper Vado. Vado, a New York City staple, is an artist signed to Blige’s imprint, Beautiful Life Productions. Hylton and Blige have been best of friends for decades.

According to Nicholas Ramcharitar, Hylton’s attorney, the case stems from what Hylton charges were unmet contractual obligations. These missed commitments allegedly included Vado’s exclusion from tours and other musical ventures with the iconic singer. Communication seemingly collapsed between Hylton and Blige reportedly broke down, prompting Hylton to pursue legal action.

AllHipHop first reported the legal filing, despite efforts to resolve the matter privately, Ramcharitar says. In an interview, Mr. Ramcharitar described the toll the dispute has taken on Hylton, both emotionally and financially.

“Ms. Hylton did not want this to become a public matter,” he said. “She exhausted every avenue before resorting to the courts.”

The matter is a shock to the culture. Mr. Ramcharitar gives context to confusion and some light to the nuanced conversation.

The following is an edited version of the conversation between Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Attorney Nicolas “Nick” Ramcharitar. Please watch the video for the full 17-minute interview.

AllHipHop: Nick, thanks for talking with us. What’s really going on between Misa Hylton and Mary J. Blige?

Nick Ramcharitar: Chuck, it’s tragic. These women were closer than biological sisters. Misa did everything to keep this private—calls, texts, even letters to Mary’s legal team. But after months of silence and missed obligations, we had no choice but to file. This lawsuit wasn’t Plan A—it was Plan Z.

AllHipHop: What triggered it all? Were there signs things were falling apart?

Ramcharitar: Last time they were good was on the Amalfi Coast in August. After that—radio silence. No texts, no calls, no invites. Misa chalked it up to Mary being busy, but the pattern continued. Eventually, communication stopped completely.

AllHipHop: The center of this legal storm seems to be rapper Vado. Can you break that down?

Ramcharitar: It’s all about Vado. People are asking, “Why $5 million?” It’s not random. He was supposed to be on tour with Mary, featured on songs, in videos. None of that happened. That exposure is everything in Hip-Hop—radio, blogs, performances. That’s how an artist eats. Vado didn’t get that. He was shelved. And when you tally up what he lost? $5 million might be light.

AllHipHop: He’s still signed to Mary’s label?

Ramcharitar: Yes, he’s still contractually bound to Beautiful Life Productions. But that deal locked him down and didn’t deliver. It hurt his career. Meanwhile, Misa remains his manager and continues to stand on business.

AllHipHop: There are rumors. People say Mary might’ve been dating Vado. Others say there was tension between her and Misa beyond business. Any truth to that?

Ramcharitar: I stay out of personal stuff unless it’s relevant. I know Mary’s been dating someone else. Misa and Mary always kept their business professional. They’re both powerful Black women who handle their affairs with class. Any salacious speculation is just that—speculation.

AllHipHop: So what exactly did Mary violate in the contract?

Ramcharitar: I can’t go into full details—litigation is active—but the paperwork is public. Vado was supposed to open for Mary on tour. Never happened. He was supposed to be on records. Didn’t happen. He even got messages suggesting he drop Misa as his manager. That’s wild. And to this day, no one—not even Misa—knows why it all changed.

AllHipHop: Have you heard anything from Mary’s team since the lawsuit went public?

Ramcharitar: Not a word. We sent letters before we filed. Since then? Just subliminal posts on Instagram, if that. But still, we’re not pushing to go to court—we’re hoping for resolution.

AllHipHop: Is Misa open to dropping the lawsuit if Mary just makes things right?

Ramcharitar: Possibly. If Mary steps up, honors the agreement, gets Vado on tour, back in the studio—yeah, that could move the needle. But there’s more to consider: legal fees, lost opportunities, emotional distress. Misa’s been deeply affected.

AllHipHop: Speaking of distress, how is she doing? Especially with the Diddy case swirling in the background?

Ramcharitar: It’s been rough. Misa’s a phenomenal mother. Christian and Justin—her kids with Diddy—are great young men. But between that situation and this lawsuit, the emotional toll is real. We tried every way to avoid this fight. She didn’t want this smoke, but she stood on principle.

AllHipHop: This all hurts to see. Fans saw Mary and Misa as examples of Black sisterhood. Is there any chance they reconcile?

Ramcharitar: I hope so. Misa hopes so. These were two women who built empires. Together. This isn’t just about business—it’s about legacy. And seeing that fall apart publicly? It hurts everyone who believed in them.

AllHipHop: What happens next legally?

Ramcharitar: Unless we hear from Mary’s camp, we’ll move forward with the request for judicial intervention. That kicks the court process into gear. Depositions, discovery, trial prep. But again, we’d rather avoid that. We’re still saying: let’s sit down, break bread, talk like family. Because this isn’t about headlines—it’s about making things right.