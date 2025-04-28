EXCLUSIVE: Misa Hylton Says Mary J. Blige Sabotaged Rapper Vado’s Deal In $5M War

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Mary J. Blige is being sued by Misa Hylton and rapper Vado for allegedly derailing his career and withholding his album to dissolve their business ties.

Mary J. Blige is facing a $5 million lawsuit in New York from stylist Misa Hylton and her talent agency, M.I.S.A Management, over claims the Grammy Award-winning singer sabotaged their business relationship with rapper Vado.

Blige is accused of withholding Vado’s completed album to pressure him into cutting ties with Hylton, a longtime associate and the R&B singer’s former stylist.

Hylton and Vado accuse Blige and her company, Beautiful Life Productions, of interfering with a signed management agreement between Vado and M.I.S.A., which entitled the agency to 20 percent of the rapper’s earnings.

Hylton, the fashion architect behind Blige’s iconic looks since the early ’90s, alleges the singer used her influence to isolate Vado and steer him away from the contract.

According to court documents, Blige allegedly persuaded Vado to break his management deal during private yacht gatherings, hotel meetings and exclusive events, where M.I.S.A representatives were intentionally left out.

The lawsuit claims Blige’s security chief—described as her boyfriend—wanted to sign Vado himself. He urged Vado to ink a new contract without legal representation and warned the rapper he would “lose out on opportunities” if he stayed with M.I.S.A.

The dispute centers on two key agreements: a July 25, 2023, management contract between Vado and M.I.S.A, and an October 1, 2023, recording deal with Beautiful Life Productions.

Blige and Vado collaborated on the 2023 single “Still Believe in Love” and although Vado completed an album in July 2024, the suit alleges Blige shelved the project and blocked touring opportunities as leverage to sever his ties with Hylton’s agency.

In private messages, Mary J. Blige allegedly stated she would not release Vado’s album or allow him to tour “as long as he stayed with M.I.S.A.”

The plaintiffs argue that Blige’s actions left Vado in “economic servitude,” unable to earn income or repay advances tied to his recording deal. They seek $5 million in damages for breach of contract, emotional distress and interference with business relationships.

The lawsuit also requests an injunction to prevent further disruption from Blige or her company.