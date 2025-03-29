Montell Jordan Talks Slick Rick, Def Jam & Creating Hip-Hop Classics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Montell Jordan celebrates 30 years of his legendary hit, but also discusses his time at Def Jam, Russell Simmons, his redemption and more with Max Raye!

Montell Jordan and Max Raye are doing the unthinkable by creating a unique value proposition for the 30th anniversary of Jordan’s classic 1995 anthem, “This Is How We Do It.” They sit down with AllHipHop‘s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro at WonWorld Studios to talk about their special collaboration.

During the discussion, they explore the enduring legacy of the song, its cultural influence across both West Coast and East Coast music scenes. On top of that, the pair delve into the creative process behind its fresh reinterpretation.

Jordan candidly shares insights from his evolution as a gospel musician turned Def Jam artist, his subsequent journey into ministry and commitment to his personal wellness journey. He goes deep into being signed to Russell Simmons and, as a man of Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity, the differences between gangs and frats.

Max Raye, a relative newbie compared to her veteran homie, expresses enthusiasm for merging traditional R&B elements with contemporary dance sounds. She’s got a promising future, but the present is extremely cool too.

AllHipHop: Montell, it’s been 30 years since “This Is How We Do It” dropped. How does it feel to hit such a landmark?

Montell Jordan: Man, it’s surreal. That track was always special. In college, whenever Slick Rick’s “Children’s Story” came on, it shifted the entire room. I always knew I wanted to sing over that beat, and when Def Jam signed me as Russell Simmons’ “rap singer,” I got my chance. But it’s wild that the biggest hit on my debut album was actually the last song we recorded.

AllHipHop: Max, as an upcoming star, what’s it like stepping into Montell’s classic?

Max Raye: Honestly, it’s insane! I keep saying I’m living a pinch-me moment. I love ’90s R&B, but clubs today mostly play EDM. So my goal was to blend the two worlds, making “This Is How We Do It” fresh again for today’s listeners.

AllHipHop: Montell, did you face any backlash for sampling Slick Rick?

Montell Jordan: At first, definitely. Slick was fresh out of jail then, so for him, it was good timing—publishing-wise, rotation-wise. It was gutsy though. You don’t touch classics lightly, but luckily Rick loved it, and we’re still friends. He and Mandy, they’re family.

AllHipHop: Speaking of risks, Max, weren’t you nervous recreating such a classic?

Max Raye: Terrified! I mean, you’re touching history here. But knowing Montell trusted me meant everything. Plus, we made it an EDM vibe, different enough that purists still have the original, but now younger fans can dance to it.

AllHipHop: Montell, back then in ’95, East-West tensions were heating up. Did you feel any friction?

Montell Jordan: Definitely. Here I was, a West Coast guy from South Central L.A., singing about West Coast life but using a New York Hip-Hop beat. New Yorkers initially felt some type of way. I remember going up to Hot 97 and flipping the lyrics to shout out Brooklyn and Angie Martinez specifically. After that, it became a New York anthem, too. But it wasn’t always easy—there was pressure to respect both coasts.

AllHipHop: DJ Thoro, you pointed out Montell’s song was featured on “Martin.” How did you know the track was timeless?

DJ Thoro: If Martin Lawrence played your track, it was certified gold! “This Is How We Do It” was everywhere. It’s a generational hit like Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” or 50 Cent’s “In Da Club.” That doesn’t happen by accident.

AllHipHop: Montell, you eventually shifted toward preaching. When did that start?

Montell Jordan: Fully in 2011. Honestly, I felt like I was in an abusive relationship with music—I loved it deeply, but it didn’t love me back. Stepping away showed me what real love was: God, my wife, my kids. Once I prioritized that, I could return to music on my terms.

AllHipHop: Max, what’s your career looking like beyond this remix?

Max Raye: R&B is my heart, despite this EDM blend. My next projects will channel Bruno Mars vibes. I’m touring this summer, so fans can expect more soul and R&B from me.

AllHipHop: Montell, what’s next for you?

Montell Jordan: My wife Kristen and I are deeply involved in marriage ministry. Also, I recently beat cancer, documented the entire battle and we’re releasing that story soon, complete with music. Plus, if Max goes global, who knows? I might just join her on tour!

AllHipHop: Lastly, why Max for this special remix?

Montell Jordan: First, because she’s genuine and loves God—our values align deeply. Second, I heard her version and genuinely loved it. I trusted her like Slick Rick trusted me.

AllHipHop: Final words for the fans?

Max Raye: Just massive gratitude. Follow me @Max.Raye.Music. And Montell—there aren’t enough words to express my thanks.

Montell Jordan: Much love always. Find me @MontellJordan and @MontellandKristen. Keep the positive vibes alive.