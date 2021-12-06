Myles Truitt Talks Role Of B-Mickie In 50 Cent’s ‘BMF’ Series

Read below as we discuss Myles Truitt’s roots in Atlanta, doing theater compared to acting, landing a role in the New Edition Story, what it means to be part of BMF, working with Lil Meech, convos with 50 Cent and more!

If you’re tuned in at all to 50 Cent’s new TV show, BMF, then you’re probably familiar with Myles Truitt.

Based in Atlanta, the actor, producer, and philanthropist plays the standout role of B-Mickie, a main character who is vital to the overall story.

Not only does Myles play the third OG in Big Meech and Terry’s drug crew, but it’s his boldness in standing up for himself that causes friction amongst the Flenory family.

Myles describes himself as “wise and inspiring.” He states, “I’m just motivating, because I motivate myself a lot. I channel energy that I don’t really get back, so I want to reciprocate it back onto me.”

Growing up in Georgia, a young Truitt decided to try out theater and immediately felt at home on the stage, as he fine-tuned his skill sets for his fruitful career to follow.

After joining the Youth Ensemble of Atlanta, he was handpicked by casting director Robi Reed to play Little Ronnie DeVoe on BET’s The New Edition Story, showcasing his talents on the small screen to audiences all around the world.

Regardless, it’s his passion, work ethic, and intuitiveness that leads him to these highly-coveted roles.

Plus, fans can expect to see Myles in the new season of Stranger Things on Netflix.

AllHipHop: What was a young Myles like growing up in Atlanta?

Myles Truitt: I’m from the Eastside. I was doing theater as a kid. When I was 11 or 12 years old, I was going to different theater programs and camps. That’s when I was learning the basics and inner-workings of acting. Once I learned that I can make it a job and get paid for it, I continued and stayed consistent in it. Here I am.

AllHipHop: Who made you act? Were there people that you looked up to?

Myles Truitt: I can’t say I didn’t watch people as a kid, because as a kid, who wouldn’t? My mom was really the most inspiring person because she was the one that put me into acting and convinced me that “hey, your options are to go to work with your grandma this summer, or you can go to this theater camp.” I was like “ooh, I’ll go.” That’s when I learned to find out I loved it and enjoyed being there.

AllHipHop: Do you remember your first big break?

Myles Truitt: My first big break was The New Edition Story playing Ronnie DeVoe in the BET miniseries. 24 million views in 3 nights, their biggest TV show they ever put out. To be a part of it alongside legends filming and going through the process for the first time, that was one of my best experiences.

AllHipHop: Someone said you have one of the most iconic lines. What line is that?

Myles Truitt: “Love you to boo.” [laughs] I know exactly what they’re talking about.

AllHipHop: How was that whole experience on set? Was their pressure given it’s such a legendary group?

Myles Truitt: I wouldn’t say it was too much pressure for me because me growing up, going through the experiences, going through the process of performing on stage and being in front of large audiences, the filming process was different. Being in front of a camera provided a way more comfortable environment than performing in front of people LIVE. I honed in more on the acting aspect, learned and educated myself rather than being nervous in front of people and worrying about messing up. I could make mistakes in the film world, they could say “cut.” A director can come to me and give me some notes that I need to pick up on. But in theater, you only get one take. I went through theater for two to four years, going through stage process, doing different performances, and I only get one chance. So it was easier for me going to the film world and being in front of the camera, because I knew I had a more opportunities to get it right.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to be such a great series such as BMF? Shout out to 50 Cent, the GOAT.

Myles Truitt: Man, it’s amazing. I think it still hasn’t hit me yet. The fact that we’re going into season two, it’s amazing as well. I think that’s when it hit me: when we started filming and going through the process. I get to see everybody’s faces again after season one and the premiere that we just did, knowing that we’ll be back together. It’s an honor. It’s a classic. Kids 20 years from now, 30 years from now, are going to be able to look back and educate themselves on who these people are and what they did to gain the caliber and power that they did. People in the culture.

AllHipHop: You play the ruthless B-Mickie, how vital is your character to the show?

Myles Truitt: B-Mickie is the right-hand man, and the left-hand man when it comes to any situation or problem that needs to be handled. When it comes to Meech, Terry, and The 50 Boys, he’s insane, but then sane as well. He’s got the yin yang, that lover boy with that killer inside of him. Him keeping the world behind him, having that love secrecy with Kato and that character. Keeping that behind Meech’s back and him not knowing. On top of that, Lamar. It was fun being that character!

AllHipHop: How was the casting process? How did you end up in the role?

Myles Truitt: Man, I told my agents through the audition process in the past couple years that I want to be part of a project that is able to illustrate a true story that hasn’t been told yet. I got to read over the dialogue in the script and understand the characters, while learning their true backstories. This made me want to be a part of it even more. Once I got to filming it, being a part of the project, meeting Lil Meech and hearing Meech’s voice, meeting Terry and meeting all the real people that we’re going to be illustrating on film, I was educating myself even more through the process of it. It was cool. Rather than watching videos and reading different articles, I was just there. I went to Detroit. I went to the house, I was on the streets that they walked. I got that feeling, and I got to pour into it when it came to that camera.

AllHipHop: What is your relationship with Lil Meech? Before and after?

Myles Truitt: Lil Meech is a character, man, for sure. He’s very monotone but at the end of the day, he’s charismatic. Very genuine. Got that little sinister smile when he looks at ya, but he’s a cool cat. I have so much respect for him, because of how I saw him elevate through the process and so on. And not only that, I got to see him work through it. Him doing them 3 years of acting, then coming to this environment that was made for him and do it so precisely to a tee — a challenge for most, but he did it. Illustrating his father and imaging so perfectly, it was amazing to see. Shout out to that man right there.

AllHipHop: How did you prepare for the role?

Myles Truitt: I didn’t really know too much about BMF before I got the part. I was born in 2000. Really honestly, I feel like I should’ve been born in ‘94, ‘95. I got a real old spirit. When it came to the project, “oh well cool, I get to go back in time. Cool, let’s do it.” When I was reading over the dialogue and the script, I had to analyze and understand the trials and tribulations that they went through. Not only Meech and Terry, but the family. Their little sister, the mother, Monique. Just a lot of the characters, they had so many stories and dynamics that were chained to the story, that I had to understand and pour into B-Mickie’s character as well. His mom being sick, him coming back to us and giving people drugs, on top of that trying to balance his love with this other character that has this evil side to her, and he’s not even all mentally there. It’s a lot for an actor and a real person to maintain, hold in through the process and try to illustrate it perfectly. It’s a process for sure.

AllHipHop: The season finale just dropped, how does it feel to close out season one?

Myles Truitt: Man, like I told you it hasn’t hit me yet. It feels like we just got done filming and I’m waiting for the season to be over with, and that’s a good thing. It’s the fact that I’m hearing BMF, BMF, BMF so much in people’s mouths, and not just on screen. I’m hearing Black people saying BMF. It’s defining Black, Mafia, Family. My Black culture, my people. It’s just a start. To get some representation in the world, then to be seen and heard, it’s a start though. The fact that this man is able to tell his story from a jail cell, at the exact same time having a story being illustrated on camera, on film — a TV series at that, not a movie. At the same exact time that he’s incarcerated in jail, that’s crazy. No one else has done that, no one.

Any mafia person is either dead and they had to pick from different false sources, different true sources at that. But this man is on the phone talking to his son, saying “hey, this is what happened. This is what I did.” Terry from Detroit, talking to Da’Vinchi saying “this is what I did. This is what happened.” Talking to the writers in the writers room, saying “this is what happened.” The real people. There’s a TV series happening at the exact same real time that they’re telling it, and they’re alive till this day. It hasn’t happened yet. It hasn’t been done. The fact that I got to do this, man thank God.

AllHipHop: I love the positive reception, everyone’s saying you played your part so well. How does it feel to have everyone praise your talents in such a big moment?

Myles Truitt: It’s good. At the end of the day, I see what I do as an artform. A craft. I wouldn’t be satisfied at the end of the day, I wouldn’t have settled. The fact that you guys are saying you love what we did, I knew I was satisfied with what I put out. I didn’t settle, and that proves that. So thank you guys, I appreciate that.

AllHipHop: What are those convos with 50 Cent?

Myles Truitt: Man 50, he’s a quiet man. He has his cliques, you can’t blame him. He’s 50 Cent at the end of the day. But working with him, it was a pleasure. Down-to-earth man, knows what he wants. It was real cool to see how he was able to jump from the culture in the Hip Hop world, straight into the film and cinematic environment so easily and swiftly. And he’s a rapper, he had no formal film education before the music. The fact that he educated himself and he went from rapper to actor to executive producer and director in a matter of that timespan of years, props to him.

Working with him and seeing his face, dapping him up saying, “thank you man, it’s an honor. I appreciate you.” He told me, “I’ve been seeing you work, keep it up man.” I see him face to face every now and then, at the premieres and on set, but at the end of the day for me, it’s work. I don’t really build too many relationships, because it’s work. These are my co-workers! You feel me? That’s why I see them. When you build the relationship, you build ‘em there. It was a pleasure working with him. Down-to-earth man. So caring, so genuine.

AllHipHop: People want to know if you’re single. [laughs]

Myles Truitt: [laughs] Everybody asks if I’m single. If I say I’m single, people are gonna be in my DMs. You guys want me to say that so you can come in my DMs? ‘Cause then if I say I’m not, they’ll be like, “alright, well…” so here it is…I have a dog (smiles).

AllHipHop: One of your fan pages says you’re not single?

Myles Truitt: Oh, that’s what they know then. Which fan page? There’s so many fan pages. They crack me up. I love them. I’ve had fan pages since New Edition Story. They’re real loyal for sure.

AllHipHop: Talk about joining the cast of Stranger Things on Netflix.

Myles Truitt: Stranger Things comes out Summer of 2022 next year. I’ll be playing the role of Patrick, he’s a basketball all-star that will be a junior at Hawkins High. He’ll be befriending Lucas, which is the character portrayed by Caleb McLaughlin, one of my best friends. What’s crazy is we manifested this s### from New Edition Story, because he played Rickie Bell. He’s one of the first actors that I worked with. It’s full circle now I’m doing Stranger Things with him and we’re friends in the actual film. Summer 2022, hopefully you’ll enjoy it.

AllHipHop: What do you like to do when you’re not working?

Myles Truitt: Man, lots of self-reflection time. Meditation, go play basketball. I got a Y card so I go to the YMCA, shoot some hoops. Play the game. You gotta slow your motor down, your generator down to understand the process that you want to accomplish. I had to realize that you got to slow down and take a breath, at least step back to take a step forward. I spend that time just chillin’ out. ‘Cause when you working man, you filming and it’s all go, go, go, go. Slow the process down for sure.

AllHipHop: What is your favorite movie?

Myles Truitt: I like The Harder They Fall, that movie just came out. There has to be a part two, has to be! You see how she had her hat at the end? Did you peep? She saved Idris out the train, Regina King. Remember when she got hit with the bat, when they were fighting? She wasn’t dead. She wasn’t dead. You saw the hat and the cape. I loved it. Wowww, she didn’t die. I gotta be a part of that, that’s what I’m gonna tell my agents next.

AllHipHop: What are you most excited for next?

Myles Truitt: Stranger Things honestly, and season two of BMF. That’s my main priority right now. Of course I’m still auditioning. It’s all a process, but I’m getting there. Hopefully you guys stay tuned to my career and what I got going on next.