Nems has been here for years, but thanks to a hit song called “Bing Bong” and billons in social media, he’s leaped into the mainstream.

For some, Gorilla Nems just arrived.

The Coney island emcee has seen a massive return to the front like never before. Literally. For those in the New York region, he’s been on the scene for years as a staple of the rap scene. Formally of the battle rap scene, he’s emerged triumphant as a writer and a personality.

Both his song “Bing Bong” and his hilarious videos have gone viral billions of times over. The come-up is so profound, that some newbs only know Nems from social media. But don’t ever disrespect Nems thinking his just a comical dude. He’s funny, but he’s also a mean spitter. Nems talks to AllHipHop’s SlopsShotYa and Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw for the AllHipHop podcast series.

He holds nothing back inside of WonWorld Studios about his hard times, his epic rap battles and the here and now – clean, sober and successful.