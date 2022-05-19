OMB Peezy Has Worked With Nick Cannon And E-40, But He’s Betting On Himself

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

OMB Peezy has worked with E-40 and others, but he has taken a huge leap of faith with his current project.

OMB PEEZY is a national recording artist hailing from Alabama. Recently he sat down with AllHipHop TV to discuss his new projects. The young superstar also spoke about his dealings with E-40 and how he wants to be a boss. “You can’t be a CEO under a CEO,” he says matter-a-factly. His primary goal is to become one of the biggest stars in the music industry. Although he has a passion for music, OMB PEEZY looks to get involved in other business ventures like acting and real estate. His new single “Mission” can be found on all streaming platforms.

On May 20th, 2022 OMB PEEZY will be dropping another single titled “Mufasa,” while he prepares a tour for his fans to enjoy this summer.