Check out this interview with OMB Peezy as he discusses his new project, what it means to be from “The Bottom,” his drip, collaborating with Blac Youngsta, his relationship with King Von, working with Pooh Shiesty and more!

OMB Peezy continues to gift his fans with pain music, songs where you can feel the rapper telling his story while wearing his heart on his sleeve. Exploding onto the scene with his viral smash “Lay Down,” the Birmingham, Alabama-bred, Sacramento-raised recording artist has been making strides in the rap game, with hopes of becoming the next Jay Z.

Following the success of last year’s In The Meantime mixtape, released during the COVID-19 pandemic, Peezy returns with his highly-anticipated new project titled Too Deep For Tears, with the title setting the stage for the 16 records to come. With standout features from Blac Youngsta, Jacquees, Rylo Rodriguez, Jackboy, and the late King Von, the new tape was inspired by a conversation Peezy had with his cousin who is currently serving a life-sentence behind bars.

Peezy comes to the realization that once the damage is done, there’s no going back and some things are simply “too deep for tears.” The album concludes with the “Big Homie” remix tapping Jackboy and King Von.

AllHipHop: How’s Atlanta treating you?

OMB Peezy: I f### with Atlanta. I love Atlanta forreal forreal, Atlanta where it’s at. It’s lit out here.

AllHipHop: How have you been since we last spoke?

OMB Peezy: I’ve been cool, trying to stay out the way. Get this money up, same sh-t.

AllHipHop: TOO DEEP FOR TEARS out now, how are you feeling?

OMB Peezy: Man not gonna lie, I feel good. This is the biggest project I done put out. I tried to touch deep on there. I tried to elaborate on the stories.

AllHipHop: You’ve always recorded from a vulnerable place. What’s different about this project?

OMB Peezy: See, I ain’t really think my music was too vulnerable before this tape. I always talked about the pain, but I had to tell them exactly what I’m going through or exactly what I went through with this one. That’s what I tried to do.

AllHipHop: How was your creative process during COVID?

OMB Peezy: G######, I had a whole other tracklist to tell, then Corona had hit. So I kept recording, kept recording, then the whole tape really changed. The whole album really changed, it’s 2 songs I kept on there from the original tracklist.

AllHipHop: What made you change it?

OMB Peezy: I kept recording, I kept making better sh-t. The last tracklist got old, so I had to change it. The recording process really was the same. The other one, everything going on around that time, I was documenting it. “Sh-t, I’ve gotta put this in there.” If something comes in my head, something I’ve been through, sh-t it’s time to talk about that sh-t now.

AllHipHop: The name of the album was inspired by a conversation you had with your cousin who’s serving a life sentence in jail. What was that conversation like?

OMB Peezy: I always been going through sh-t since a youngin’. Whenever I get in a situation, I say “Sh-t, f-ck it.” If I know I can’t change the situation or I know I couldn’t prevent the situation from happening, “sh-t f-ck it. It is what it is.” When I was talking to him, he’s explaining to me like, “Sh-t, I f-cked up. I’d just got out of prison, then I came right back. Sh-t, I can’t cry.” He said “Sh-t too deep for tears.” That stuck with me because I’ve been living by that sh-t my whole life. He finally put it in words.

AllHipHop: How does he feel about you naming the project after him?

OMB Peezy: He f-cks with that sh-t. He’s the one who gave me the idea, like Man, you gotta name a tape after this sh-t.” I’m like “Hell yeah!”

AllHipHop: Were there tears shed making this?

OMB Peezy: No, I ain’t cry. I didn’t cry making it. It was a couple emotional moments I had, but I ain’t cry though. If you’re in the studio with me and I get up in the booth, turn the light off in the booth, you know sh-t’s starting to get to me. When I was recording “Soul Ties”, when I was recording “I Try,” I had to turn the light off in the booth because I was getting into my feelings. I didn’t want people staring all in my face. Real s###.

AllHipHop: What’s the reality of “The Bottom”?

OMB Peezy: I wanted to explain or tell people like bruh, I really came from the bottom of the bottom. F-ck the bottom, I had to climb out the ground. I ain’t have sh-t, I was the dirtiest ngga out my crew. I was the brokest ngga out my crew. I really came from the bottom. They knew I had to tell them with the rapping. I could see it in their faces, they ain’t expect me to be nothing forreal. I ain’t never had sh-t.

AllHipHop: How does it feel to have come as far as you have?

OMB Peezy: It feels good because I’ve been telling people: “aye, this what I’ma do.” They’ll be telling me “Man, everybody trying to do that sh-t.” Or “Man, that sh-t like winning the lottery,” some sh-t like that. Now, it feels like I won the lottery. Real talk. I want to prove people wrong, that’s another feeling.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the video shoot?

OMB Peezy: With the “Bottom” video, I tried to record like a lifestyle video, try to show them how a n*gga’s been living lately. I came from the bottom, I wanted to show them what I’m doing right now. A whole lot of sh-t done changed. My favorite part of that video is the album release party I had in Atlanta, at Allure. It was turnt, we had a rollercoaster outside of that motherf-cker. I wrapped the club, put my face on the club, put a rollercoaster outside that motherf-cker.

AllHipHop: How was it being able to celebrate the album? Because last year, we probably couldn’t have.

OMB Peezy: A n*gga came a long way. Me, I don’t like getting my hopes up, so it felt good to celebrate a good moment in my life when I know bad sh-t happened. Even though I was going through this different, it felt good to really celebrate some sh-t without having to worry about nothing.

AllHipHop: You get dressed in Gucci shirt, Gucci shoes, chains. How would you describe your drip?

OMB Peezy: Oh sh-t! Mobile where I’m from, we got style. We got a whole lot of swag where I’m from, but I ain’t give a f-ck about clothes. I really ain’t give a f-ck about how I looked, no nothing. I ain’t give a f-ck about getting my hair done. You remember when we first met? My hair wasn’t done. I didn’t have no lineup, no nothing. I had chains on but as far as my clothes, I ain’t give a f-ck. Only thing I gave a f-ck about was jewelry, so I had to shake back. I had to get right.

AllHipHop: Favorite brand or designer?

OMB Peezy: I ain’t really got no favorite nothing. I like Saks. I like shopping in Miami though. Miami got that sh-t, and New York. New York got that sh-t too. I like shopping in Miami and New York.

AllHipHop: Talk about linking with Blac Youngsta on “Keep That.”

OMB Peezy: I’d sent him the song, he sent it back fast as f-ck. Coming up, Blac Youngsta was one of them nggas who inspired nggas like me. Because the Boosie’s and the Webbie’s showed a ngga that you can get out the hood. That was back when I was little. When Blac Youngsta came out, I was damn near already in my teens trying to find a way. He really had showed me “oh yeah, nggas really do this rap sh-t.” It felt good working with Blac Youngsta.

AllHipHop: How easy it is to hit someone up to get a feature?

OMB Peezy: I don’t really like hitting people for that sh-t because nggas be acting boujee man. I don’t got no time to chase no ngga for no feature. Nggas don’t be fitting in my story anyway. I’m trying to tell my story, these nggas don’t fit in.

AllHipHop: How was collaborating with Rylo Rodriguez on “Dope Boy”?

OMB Peezy: I wanted to show people I’m having fun with this sh-t still, even though where I come from. Rylo comes from the same place and he’s having fun with this sh-t too. He fits in that story, that’s why we did that song. I f-ck with Rylo, Rylo hard.

AllHipHop: Talk about putting Mobile, Alabama on the map.

OMB Peezy: Gang sh-t. You know how New York got Jay-Z and Nas? California got E-40, Snoop Dogg. In the years to come, in 10 years, me, Rylo, Cap, Yung Bleu, we’re going to be the Jay-Z’s. We’re going to be the ones who open the doors for this sh-t and make everybody look at it. That sh-t’s been in the pillar for my city.

AllHipHop: How was partnering with Flo Milli for the holiday toy giveaway?

OMB Peezy: Coming up where I’m from, it’s poverty-stricken like a motherf-cker. It’s to the point where kids don’t even be looking forward to Christmas no more because they know they ain’t finna get sh-t, so that sh-t felt good. We passed out a whole lot of toys, seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces. I know that sh-t made Flo Milli happy as much as it made me happy. MGM Lett was up there too, I know that sh-t made Lit happy like it made me happy. It felt real good.

AllHipHop: Someone said you’re top 5 most underrated rappers in the world. Do you feel underrated?

OMB Peezy: Hell yeah, I’m criminally underrated. It should be illegal how underrated I am. I ain’t even trippin’ though because my time’s gonna come. It’s coming slowly but surely. I fasho feel underrated though because don’t nobody use words how I use words. Ain’t nobody telling the stories that I’m telling, and they’re real. I’m underrated, it’s alright though. I ain’t trippin’, I ain’t crying about it. I’ma work for mine, but I’m underrated forsure though.

AllHipHop: When’s the deluxe dropping?

OMB Peezy: We dropping the deluxe end of April. We ain’t doing no plan. We at their necks, at their throat.

10 more songs. I was finna do 15 new songs, but I’ma do 10 though. I’ma get a couple features on there, I’ma try.

AllHipHop: What songs mean the most to you on the album and why?

OMB Peezy: I ain’t gonna lie bruh, “Soul Ties.” I’ma go from my favorites: “I Try,” that sh-t means a lot. I really be feeling like I be trying so hard, but a ngga can’t get to where I want to be or do the things that I want to do in life. There’s a lot that’s been going on. People don’t be understanding the life of a rapper and the dangerous situations a ngga be in. They expect a ngga to fold, then just turn my back and let a ngga do whatever he wants to me. Hell nah, that ain’t what this is.

“Soul Ties,” I came in venting with the song “Doing Bad.” On that “Soul Ties,” I wanted to bring that vibe back. Sh-t these days, I barely get to vent. Now, I’m about to. I wanted to touch on everything that’s going on, let them know how I think, how I feel.

AllHipHop: What’d it mean to get King Von in “Big Homie”? How’d Jackboy get on the record?

OMB Peezy: I don’t feel like it’s a lot of rappers I can relate to in the game, but King Von, I relate to him a whole lot. I related to him a whole lot, to the point where that was my favorite rapper. He damn near still my favorite rapper. I relate to bruh, so it was very important for us to do a song. I ain’t even do that sh-t for the fans, I did that sh-t for me. I got King Von on that motherf-cker for me. Real talk. Me and Jackboy, I been f-cking with Kodak since I was little so I had to tap into that. N*ggas don’t fit my story, but Jackboy and Kodak Black played a big part of me building myself as an artist.

AllHipHop: How did y’all tap in?

OMB Peezy: I had linked in with Durk, so I pulled up on them at the studio. I’m with two b-tches, I pulled up there. They said “aye, the b-tches can’t come in here.” Sh-t, alright. These b-tches can sit outside. So I walk up in that motherf-cker, they’re recording. Me and Von get to chopping it up, and that’s when me and bruh clicked. I pulled up there to f-ck with Durk, but me and Von clicked like a motherf-cker. We end up recording a song. I had sent him the “Big Homie” remix a while after that, then I added Jackboy on that motherf-cker. I’d seen Jackboy, he kept posting the song. I sent him the song, “get on that motherfu-cker.”

AllHipHop: How close were you and Von?

OMB Peezy: That’s my dawg, man. I f-ck with Von. We weren’t together everyday, we didn’t talk on the phone everyday or nothing, but when we did talk, it was for a long time. We’re some badass kids. I relate to bruh, that sh-t’s crazy. Bruh damn near just like me, I’m damn near just like him. That’s why when that sh-t happened, I ain’t even really believe it. I still can’t believe it. His video will pop up on the TV, bruh that sh-t’s unreal.”

AllHipHop: You mention your mom. Talk about the intro, “Teria’s Youngest Baby.”

OMB Peezy: It’s a song for my mama. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for my mama. My mama ain’t one of them mamas who’s going to press you: “aye man, you need to go your a## to school or I’ma beat the f-ck out you.” She ain’t one of them. She’ll walk in the room, see you jumping on the bed and say: “Aye you keep jumping on that bed, you’re gonna fall off that motherf-cker and break something.” She gon’ walk out of the room. You can keep jumping on that motherf-cker if you want to but sh-t, she warned you. That’s the type of mom I had growing up. I wanted to show my appreciation because if she wasn’t like that, then I wouldn’t have bumped my head and learned the things I learned in life.

AllHipHop: What was your mom’s reaction to hearing this song?

OMB Peezy: She f-cks with it. My mom f-cks with everything I do though. I’m really the baby of the family, so she f-cks with everything I do.

AllHipHop: Who or what inspired “Smile”?

OMB Peezy: Every song on the tape got a meaning behind it, so this is why I made the song “Smile.” The tape’s called Too Deep for Tears, I’m basically telling people not to cry. Telling people to smile through the pain. I created “Smile” to let people know I know it be hard to smile when you’re stuck in situations. It ain’t that easy to say “f-ck crying,” so that’s why I said “Smile.”

AllHipHop: How’s fatherhood?

OMB Peezy: Man, my lil n*gga doing fine. I’m on an ankle monitor right now. My son stays in California, I can’t even go see my little boy. He doing straight though.

AllHipHop: I didn’t know you were on house arrest, for how long?

OMB Peezy: Man hell yeah bruh. Until this case over.

AllHipHop: You holding up okay?

OMB Peezy: Oh yeah, I’m straight. Man, you know I’m a soldier out here in these streets. I’m a real soldier. Been doing this since I was 15, ain’t no thing.

AllHipHop: What’re you most excited for with the world opening back up?

OMB Peezy: Dropping music, doing a whole lot more shows. I want to headline an arena before the end of 2021. That’s my goal, I want to headline a 10K crowd.

AllHipHop: What’s your favorite song to perform in a set?

OMB Peezy: “Lay Down.” Oh, and “Big Homie.” “Lay Down,” that’s that one though. I don’t know the f-ck how old that song is, they’re gonna sing it.

AllHipHop: What’s your inspiration? The reason you even started rapping in the first place?

OMB Peezy: Sh-t, I like words. I like language arts. It got to the point where I only went to school for English class, Language Arts class, P.E., and get the f-ck on. I love words that much. I ain’t want to be at school, but when I’m here, I’ma go to this class though. That really went into me writing raps, but I started using that to vent. Look, I’ll be talking to a ngga like, “Aye man, this girl hurt my feelings.” A ngga will be in his head like, “oh this ngga, he’s weak as f-ck.” But if I put it in a song, now everybody relates to it. They feel a ngga now, so I started using that sh-t as a venting mechanism too. That’s really why I got into the rap, sh-t started taking off forreal.

AllHipHop: Song with Pooh Shiesty?

OMB Peezy: Oh, I f-ck with Pooh Shiesty man. I actually got a song ready, whenever the f-ck he wants to come f-ck with me. I’ve got a song for him right now, it’s called “Ronald Reagan.” That b-tch is too hard.

AllHipHop: Top 5 artists in rotation right now?

OMB Peezy: Durk, Future, Kodak, Pooh Shiesty, and me.

AllHipHop: Anything else you’d like to let the people know?

OMB Peezy: Too Deep For Tears out right now. The deluxe coming real soon, sooner than y’all think. I’m going to the studio to pick the songs out tonight man, it’s lit.