The Best Onyx Interview Ever – 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Verzuz, Sonny Seeza, Jam Master Jay & MORE

The Onyx is here! AllHipHop’s amazing podcast talks to Sticky Fingaz and Fredro Starr about their new music, Eminem, 50 Cent, the gangs of New York and more.

The Madface Invasion takes over WonWorld Studios and AllHipHop in New York City.

Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz have a new album, Onyx Versus Everybody. Produced by Fredro, the album is a return to their gritty classic style we love them for. The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast continues on. The pair talk to Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw and Slops about ALL THINGS Onyx.

Topics Addressed:

The Verzuz Battle

That heated Breakfast Club interview with Fredro

50 Cent

Was Sticky sending shots at DMX on “Shut ‘Em Down”

If Sonny Seeza Is Allowed Back In Onyx

Gangs of New York

Jam Master Jay

Why Sticky Didn’t Sign With Dr. Dre

Did Sticky Body Eminem On “Remember Me”?

Why Russia loves them and the Ukraine situation