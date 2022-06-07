The Best Onyx Interview Ever – 50 Cent, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Verzuz, Sonny Seeza, Jam Master Jay & MORE

The Madface Invasion takes over WonWorld Studios and AllHipHop in New York City.
Fredro Starr and Sticky Fingaz have a new album, Onyx Versus Everybody. Produced by Fredro, the album is a return to their gritty classic style we love them for. The Amazing AllHipHop Podcast continues on. The pair talk to Chuck Creekmur aka Jigsaw and Slops about ALL THINGS Onyx.
Topics Addressed:
- The Verzuz Battle
- That heated Breakfast Club interview with Fredro
- 50 Cent
- Was Sticky sending shots at DMX on “Shut ‘Em Down”
- If Sonny Seeza Is Allowed Back In Onyx
- Gangs of New York
- Jam Master Jay
- Why Sticky Didn’t Sign With Dr. Dre
- Did Sticky Body Eminem On “Remember Me”?
- Why Russia loves them and the Ukraine situation