Oprah Shares The Messages She Wants Viewers to Take Away From the New ‘The Color Purple’

The 2023 ‘The Color Purple’ is a unique reimagining of Alice Walker’s novel and the 1985 film. The now musical film version has set out with a mission to heal audiences.

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders and more serve as producers on the new iteration of the film, and ‘The Color Purple’ will hit theaters on Christmas Day.

The musical iteration features many themes, but healing, self-discovery, sisterhood, equality, expansion, evolution and redemption are some of the most moving ones.

Under the direction of Blitz Bazawule, the film stars Fantasia Barrino as adult Celie, Taraji P. Henson as Shug Avery, Halle Bailey & Ciara as young and adult Nettie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister and Corey Hawkins as Harpo.

AllHipHop’s Rea Davis had the opportunity to speak with Oprah at the world premiere of ‘The Color Purple’ where Oprah shared what messages and themes she wants the audience to take away from the film.

AllHipHop: Oprah, what messages do you want the audience to take away from the new ‘The Color Purple?’

Oprah: That redemption is possible. That joy is for everyone, and it’s so joyful. It’s just so joyful.

‘The Color Purple’ is in theaters today!