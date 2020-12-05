Oun-P: Battles, Bars & Bro Code – The Return of the Bronx Bomber

(AllHipHop Features)
By Slops
Since breaking on to the scene on 106 and park years ago Oun P has always been held in high regard for his pen. Now with his latest body of work in a jam-packed year he’s looking to create some “separation” between him and the competition. Oun-P has always been a spitter but it seems he’s reminded the world recently with his second freestyle on Funk Flex. With his brother J Quest by his side the proceeded to tear it down. “I grew up listening to hot 97 freestyles so when I got my chance had it tear it down.” Oun P confidently explains to AllHipHop host Slops. He seems to take the same approach with his music as “The Separation” is just an onslaught of impactful bars put into gripping stories that many can relate to. Now a vet in the game the BX native is happy being able to make a living off of bars and is in no rush to sign a deal. “I like independent I keep all my money”. He explains to All Hip Hop. With his talent you can obviously see why he’s not chasing a record. Him and his brother also making a good tandem he allows him to come in for a minute and speak on the plans for the future and the second installment of their joint mixtape “The Bro Code”. We wrap with P after felt tribute to fellow BX native Fred The Godson. He talks about the love he had and a special song he has in the works. With 3 more projects on the way plus a battle with Charlie Clips coming up he’s looking to begin 2021 with a BX Bang.