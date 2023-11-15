Pacman Jones Tells All: From The NFL To BMF, His New Career As A Rapper

Celebrating a remarkable 14-year journey in the NFL, marked by Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro distinctions, Adam “Pacman” Jones is making a bold return to his roots in the world of music. Return? Yes, the infamous football player has been apart of the Hip-Hop community for years. However, he now embraces his newfound freedom – after his storied football career and legal challenges.
Back with his signature blend of raw lyricism, gritty rhythmic cadence, and a sound uniquely his own, Pacman unveils his debut EP, “THE OUTLET…FINALLY FREE.” This musical collection provides a window into the personal and intimate tapestry of his life, emphasizing the pivotal importance of discovering one’s voice and taking control of their narrative.
In an engaging, in-depth conversation at WonWorld Studios with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro, Pacman covers all the bases—from his infamous life and the nosebleed highs and valley-like lows – to his approach to music. The discussion even delves into his time with BMF and his role as a ghostwriter, offering a unique perspective in the rap space from someone who found wealth before entering the realm of Hip-Hop. Pacman’s story is one of resilience, growth, and a testament to the power of self-expression.
Check out THE OUTLET…FINALLY FREE.