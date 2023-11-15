Pacman Jones Tells All: From The NFL To BMF, His New Career As A Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Pacman Jones is one of the most infamous football players ever to grace the NFL, but now he’s planning to take Hip-Hop by storm. He talks BMF, ghostwriting and being richer than rappers.

Celebrating a remarkable 14-year journey in the NFL, marked by Pro Bowl honors and All-Pro distinctions, Adam “Pacman” Jones is making a bold return to his roots in the world of music. Return? Yes, the infamous football player has been apart of the Hip-Hop community for years. However, he now embraces his newfound freedom – after his storied football career and legal challenges.

Back with his signature blend of raw lyricism, gritty rhythmic cadence, and a sound uniquely his own, Pacman unveils his debut EP, “THE OUTLET…FINALLY FREE.” This musical collection provides a window into the personal and intimate tapestry of his life, emphasizing the pivotal importance of discovering one’s voice and taking control of their narrative.

In an engaging, in-depth conversation at WonWorld Studios with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro, Pacman covers all the bases—from his infamous life and the nosebleed highs and valley-like lows – to his approach to music. The discussion even delves into his time with BMF and his role as a ghostwriter, offering a unique perspective in the rap space from someone who found wealth before entering the realm of Hip-Hop. Pacman’s story is one of resilience, growth, and a testament to the power of self-expression.

