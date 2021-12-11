PART 2: Canibus Talks LL Cool J’s Historic Shoutout, Meeting With Jay-Z, Giving Up On Hip-Hop!

Part 1:Canibus Returns: Talks Tech, LL Cool J, New Music, Jay-Z, Battle Rap, DMX, Missteps, MF DOOM, and MORE

Few have endured what Canibus has endured, but when he says in the next life, his biggest hit never happens, you get an idea of the toll it may be taking on him. “Second Round K.O.” is a classic song in which a younger version of himself would take on a titan in LL Cool J. Regardless of who won the battle, LL Cool J maintained his start and Canibus assumed a position as an underground fixture. Canibus helped define LL’s career. And for that, Cool J shouted his former adversary as he was inducted into the Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame this year. Canibus also discusses a meeting with another hall of famer in Jay-Z in this exclusive interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur. But, moreover, as in part 1 of this conversation, it is apparent that ‘Bis is disenchanted with the state of Hip-Hop, but why? He talks about the puppet masters as well as the people, both of which play a part in the direction the culture has taken. What do you think of his interview?

Click here to buy Canibus’s new album Kaiju or merch.