Pictures: Dave East Celebrates “Book of David” In New York City

|On Friday, November 18th, media and tastemakers came out to celebrate the release of Dave East’s new album, “Book of David.” During the private curated dinner at Mister French, guests enjoyed a special menu crafted for the occasion accompanied by branded cocktails courtesy of Remy Martin. While relishing in the delicious food and spirits they received a first listen to the album as it subtly played in the background. The intimate setting laid the perfect backdrop for media and vips to directly engage Dave about his new album. He shared the vision and passion behind this project.
|Louis XIII cognac surprised the Harlem rapper with a special toast featuring shots of their 100 aged double distilled cognac
|Dave East`s new album, “Book Of David” produced by Buda & Grandz and Mike Kuz, featuring DJ Drama. was released on November 18th. Just coming off his “No Place Like Home Tour” earlier this month. This album is Dave East`s second music release of 2022 following his “How Did I Get Here” E.P. released this past March.