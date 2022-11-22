Pictures: Dave East Celebrates “Book of David” In New York City

On Friday, November 18th, media and tastemakers came out to celebrate the release of Dave East’s new album, “Book of David.” During the private curated dinner at Mister French, guests enjoyed a special menu crafted for the occasion accompanied by branded cocktails courtesy of Remy Martin. While relishing in the delicious food and spirits they received a first listen to the album as it subtly played in the background. The intimate setting laid the perfect backdrop for media and vips to directly engage Dave about his new album. He shared the vision and passion behind this project.