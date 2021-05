Pressa discusses hanging out on Giggs’ birthday, being biracial, how “Attachments” came about, why Coi Leray is the perfect feature, the meaning behind Gardner Express, and more!

Pressa is having a standout year, and he’s just getting started.

Hailing from Toronto and coming from the same area as Drake, the rising star explodes onto the music scene with his unique, standout voice that sets him apart from the rest.

Nowadays in a saturated music industry, work ethic goes a long way — and Pressa proves he has what it takes to become one of the greats.

He states, “I’m from Toronto and I’m bringing Toronto to America, from the mud and from the streets. I’ve been working so hard to get to where I am right now. I’m happy though, you feel me?”

And he’s got a lot to be happy about!

You may have seen Pressa flick it up alongside Drake and Giggs during the latter’s birthday party in Los Angeles, or maybe you’ve heard his explosive collaboration with Coi Leray on “Attachments.”

Either way, the Jamaican and Filipino recording artist carves his own lane, painting a vivid picture of his own experience having to overcome the odds coming from the trenches.

Which brings us to his critically-acclaimed “Gardner Express EP” released end of last year, tapping in the likes of Sheff G, Sleepy Hallow, and Jackboy.

The title pays homage to the imaginary freeway he made him, from back home in Toronto to Los Angeles.

AllHipHop: I saw you out in LA with Giggs, Drake, and everyone. How was that?

Pressa: Yeah, Giggs is my brother too. I f### with Giggs hard. I met him on Drake’s tour, back a couple years ago. He’s been showing me love, I show him love. That s### was lit! We were listening to some Jamaican music, that s### was fire. They played some old songs that I never heard in a long time.

AllHipHop: Are we going to get like dancehall music from you?

Pressa: From me? No not really, but I mess with Dexter Daps heavy. If I were to ever go to the islands, I’ll do something with him.

AllHipHop: Bring us back to when you made “Attachments.”

Pressa: That song’s dope. When I made “Attachments” in the studio, it was easy. I made that fast, in 20 minutes. I was in Paramount Studios when I made “Attachments,” I had the Sony mic. One of my partners played the beat, I said “yeah, this s### is fire.” I came up with the hook. One of my homies, he walked out to the studio. He wandered around the studio and by the time he came back, my verse was done. He said “yo this s###’s so hard!” It be like that, the best songs be quick as s###. You go in there, bang it out. When you overthink a song, it starts getting complicated.

AllHipHop: You knew you wanted Coi on it? How did that collab happen?

Pressa: I like her sound, she’s unique. She’s got that whole vibe. She’s the flyest girl in the game, her swag. I needed her on my record. The video’s coming soon, it’s some superhero s###. She’s going to be Storm.

AllHipHop: Do you freestyle everything?

Pressa: Yeah, I freestyle everything.

AllHipHop: What inspires you the most?

Pressa: Wanting to be better and wanting to be a better person. I want more in my life and my family. I’m Filipino and Jamaican. My mom’s Filipino, my dad’s is Jamaican.

AllHipHop: What do you want the fans to get from your project, “Gardner Express”?

Pressa: “Gardner Express” is basically the highway from Toronto to LA. It’s an imaginary highway I made up. In my city, it’s really called the Gardiner Expressway. Gardner is my last name, then Express has Pressa. All my releases are going to be somehow around my name, Press or Pressa.

AllHipHop: How was it shooting the concert film for the project?

Pressa: Oh yeah, it was lit. I like that little show, it was dope! It was very different.

AllHipHop: What was your creative process with this project. You got features from Jackboy, Flipp Dinero, Sheff G.

Pressa: That tape came together real fast honestly. I had some records in my Notes. I said “this sounds hard, this sounds hard. Pick a song, put it together.” ‘Cause I got a bunch of songs with everybody that just be sitting in my phone.

AllHipHop: What can we expect next?

Pressa: I’m excited for the video that’s coming out, “Attachments.” I’m excited for the record Attachments as well, it’s doing great. I got my deluxe coming in June, you gotta wait for it.

AllHipHop: Give us something!

Pressa: I got Tyga and DDG. On some LA vibes, we’re all out in LA.