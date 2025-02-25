Producer Jimi Kendrix Reflects On Irv Gotti’s Lessons: “A Master Class in Music”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jimi Kendrix reflects on his time working with Irv Gotti, revealing exclusive insights into the hit-making process behind Murder Inc.’s biggest songs and the sacrifices that came with success.

The music industry continues to reel and reminisce on the late, influential figure Irv Gotti. As the architect of Murder Inc. Records, Gotti was responsible for some of the biggest hits in Hip-Hop and R&B, shaping the careers of artists like Ja Rule, Ashanti, and DMX.

But beyond his well-documented success, Gotti was also a mentor and visionary, imparting invaluable lessons to those who worked alongside him. Producer Jimi Kendrix, one of those collaborators, shared with AllHipHop, Gotti’s impact on his career.

“Working with Irv Gotti was a blessing and one of the best master classes for a music producer to learn and witness what it really took to run a label as well as meet the demand for hit records,” Kendrix said. “I can hear Irv over and over saying to me, ‘One hit record is not enough in the eyes of others, you do it once and people will forget, so make it your business to strive for longevity and never settle.’”

This lesson resonated deeply with Kendrix, he said. Gotti’s ability to cultivate hitmakers and stars made him a towering figure in the music business.

Jimi Kendrix helped shape some of the hits that came out of Murder Inc.’s golden era, working with Gotti on records that defined the sound of the early 2000s.

His production credits include “Wonderful” by Ja Rule featuring R. Kelly and Ashanti, ‘The Life’ by Ja Rule featuring Hussein Fatal, Cadillac Tah, and James Gotti, ‘Southside’ by Lloyd featuring Ashanti, ‘R.U.L.E.’ by Ja Rule, and ‘Take Me Tonight’ by Ashanti featuring Lloyd.

But success came at a cost.

“I also learned the other side, which is the sacrifice of being away from home and living in your dream,” Kendrix said. “You realize your family makes the same sacrifice by you not being there because of your [work] obligations.”

Yet, for Gotti, the reward was in the music. During the glory days, he relished in the thrill of discovering a hit.

“I loved to see the look on his face when he knew we had a hit record on our hands,” Kendrix recalled. “I’ll always take those lessons with me forever. RIP Irv and my deepest condolences to the entire Lorenzo family.”