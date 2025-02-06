Irv Gotti’s Family Breaks Silence On His Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The family of legendary music producer Irv Gotti confirmed his passing on February 5, 2025, saying his contributions to music would live on.

Irv Gotti’s family issued a heartfelt statement confirming his death and celebrating his impactful legacy in shaping Hip-Hop and R&B history.

On Wednesday (February 5), AllHipHop confirmed the visionary music producer and influential co-founder of Murder Inc. Records had died at the age of 54. Now, his children are breaking their silence.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Irving ‘Irv Gotti’ Lorenzo, on February 5, 2025. Surrounded by family and friends, he departed this world, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him and the countless lives he touched,” the statement read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Irving Lorenzo (@irvgotti187)

Irv Gotti’s storied career as an executive began in the mid-1990s as an A&R at TVT Records, where he initially signed Ja Rule.

From there, Gotti moved to Def Jam and signed a then-up-and-coming rapper named DMX to Def Jam in 1997. Gotti quickly ascended to prominence, producing DMX’s critically acclaimed debut album, It’s Dark and Hell Is Hot, the following year.

That same year, he co-founded Murder Inc. Records alongside his brother, Chris Gotti, introducing a new era during which the Hip-Hop and R&B crossover met chart-topping success.

During the early 2000s, Irv Gotti delivered hits like Jennifer Lopez’s “I’m Real” featuring Ja Rule and Ashanti’s “Foolish.” As a producer, he helped launch Ashanti’s rise with her self-titled debut album, which became a cornerstone of 2000s-era music.

Gotti’s family requested privacy as they grappled with their loss.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for privacy while we grieve the loss of our dad, son, brother, uncle, and friend. We take comfort in knowing that his spirit will live on through his music and the love he shared with all of us. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time,” the family shared.

Take a look at some pictures of Irv Gotii through the years below.