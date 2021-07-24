AllHipHop

Rolling Loud Day 1 Highlights: A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Bobby Shmurda And More

A$AP Rocky
By: AllHipHop Staff

Rolling Loud is poppin off down in Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium! Check out this recap of day one with some of the top hip-hop artists in the world!

After 18 long months, they became the first major festival brand to return and re-emerged in full force, with the vibes intact. The festival crowd was eager for the return of live hip-hop, and Rolling Loud delivered, hosting nearly 50 performances across four stages.

Friday evening brought a formidable array of hip-hop heavy hitters–headliner A$AP Rocky brought out A$AP Ferg and then surprised fans with the rest of A$AP Mob to light up the stage and tribute the late A$AP Yams, Lil Baby continued his years-long hot streak with help from 42 Dugg and Rylo Rodriguez, Playboi Carti performed songs from Whole Lotta Red for the first time, and special guest Bobby Shmurda had the crowd doing the Shmoney Dance during his triumphant return.

In addition to performances from the biggest names and hottest rising stars in rap, the first day of Rolling Loud Miami 2021 featured special WWE® matches, featured in last night’s WWE SmackDown®. The special event featured two matches between WWE Superstars–in the first, Bianca Belair took down Carmella, and in the second, Big E prevailed over Apollo. The one-of-a-kind partnership is the first ever collaboration between WWE and a major music festival.  

The show continues this weekend, with headlining performances from Travis Scott and Post Malone, plus much more.

Check below for some highlights from the action-packed first day Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Matt Zinler and Rihanna
Pretty Flacko closed out the first night with an eye-catching performance, highlighted by an A$AP Mob reunion, including an appearance by Ferg (Photo credit: Rolling Loud / @Snap_LL)
The Atlanta rapper delivers an endless array of hits for the crowd at the Ciroc Stage, the festival's largest performance area (Photo credit: Rolling Loud/@simonchasalow)
Playboi Carti The "Rockstar Made" rapper plays songs from his buzzed-about album Whole Lotta Red for the first time in front of a festival crowd (Photo credit: Rolling Loud/@HENRYHWU)
Harlem "Hot Boy" Bobby Shmurda makes his first post-incarceration festival appearance with a short set on the main stage (Photo credit: Rolling Loud/@kadeeeem)
Miami's favorite rap duo fires up the "Twerkulator" during their energetic performance (Photo credit: Rolling Loud/@itchyeyephotos)
For the first time ever, Rolling Loud hosted WWE® wrestling matches on a festival stage. The match-ups aired as part of Friday night's WWE Smackdown® (Credit: Rolling Loud / @itchyeyephotos)
Ft. Lauderdale Native Ski Mask The Slump God is always a crowd favorite at Rolling Loud (Credit: Rolling Loud / @Snap_LL)
Flo Milli fires up the crowd with her easily chant-able catalog (Credit: Rolling Loud / @emilygardnerx)
Detroit-area rapper DDG completes his transformation from YouTuber to rap star at the Monster Stage (Credit: Rolling Loud / @justnjames)