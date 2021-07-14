Hip-Hop Goddess Sa-Roc Explains Her Journey, From Rhymesayers To Bars With Black Thought

Sa-Roc is here and she is not going anywhere with her rhymes, story and Goddess Gang.

Washington D.C.-born rhymes goddess Sa-Roc is an anomaly, a proverbial one of one in a vastly overcrowded Hip-Hop scene. Hardly a rookie, she has been expanding her dominion on the culture as one that speaks truth, perspective with a force that has not been seen for quite some time. Signed to Rhymesayers Entertainment, she’s one of the few that can and does go bar for with Black Thought, the goat emeritus. Sa-Roc talks her new re-release album The Sharecropper’s Daughter [Deluxe Edition], which contains six new songs. These songs include MF DOOM, Sol Messiah and Evidence, evoking Octavia Butler, Harriet Tubman, Sojourner Truth and other sheroes.

Check out this conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur as the pair discuss her evolution, climb to prominence and even how she got to consider Black Thought a friend and mentor.