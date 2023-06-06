Shooney Da Rapper Shares Her Journey From Hustling Mixtapes To Battle Rap Dominance

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Dive into the inspiring journey of Shooney Da Rapper, a pioneering force in battle rap. From her humble beginnings in Mount Vernon and the Bronx to her breakthrough in Miami, Shooney’s story is a testament to resilience and authenticity. Discover how this trailblazing artist is reshaping the landscape of Hip-Hop and battle rap.

Shooney Da Rapper kicks it with Kershaw St. Jawnson, aka Nikki Duncan-Smith, to talk about her career as a rapper, both commercially and as a battle rapper, having a hustler for a dad, dominating college radio, coming up with her name, what it was like to be related to Hip-Hop royalty, and growing up with Heavy D pinching her cheeks.

Raised in Mount Vernon and the Bronx, Shooney was exposed to Hip-Hop through her older brother Pete, now a popular DJ. Her love for Hip-Hop grew when she attended Westchester Community College, where she hosted shows and became a campus celebrity.

Shooney’s first foray into rapping came when a fellow student asked her to do a hook for his song. The song blew up on campus, and Shooney was encouraged to try rapping herself. She wrote her own rap, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. This led to her decision to become a rapper, supported by her sister and her manager, Jay Loyal.

Shooney’s first mixtape, “The Making of a Paper Girl,” was released in Miami during Memorial Day weekend in 2006. She recalled having to rap on every corner to convince people to take her free CD. This hustle, along with numerous showcases in New York City, helped her name start buzzing in the underground scene.

Shooney also shared her experience being part of a girl group, KNS, with her best friend K Nicole, daughter of Jojo Brim. Despite the challenges, Shooney remains true to herself and her love for Hip-Hop.

“You got to stay true to who you are, and if something goes against what you believe in, you got to speak on it,” she said.

The Mt. Vernon “It” Girl also talks about what it’s like to be one of the original Queen of the Ring girls, a pioneer with over a decade of professional battle rapping in tow and still killing the game.