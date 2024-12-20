Simone Joy Jones: From ‘Bel-Air’ To Breakout Music Star

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Simone Joy Jones is ready to emerge as an R&B maven.

Simone Joy Jones, who sings as S!MONE, is a multi-talented artist whose star continues to rise. It was apparent, From the moment she walked into WonWorld Studios, that her light is brighter too. Best known for her standout role on the hit series “Bel-Air,” Simone is also making waves in the music world with her deeply soulful sound and personal storytelling.

In this exclusive interview with AHH’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, Simone opens up about her creative evolution, balancing dual careers, and the inspirations behind her latest project, Magnet. Simone’s journey is a testament to passion, growth, and the pursuit of artistry, from her early days in musical theater to her dream collaborations.

Read more from one of the industry’s brightest young talents in this edited Q&A interview. To truly witness S!MONE, watch the full interview on AllHipHopTV or our YouTube below.

AllHipHop: It’s great to meet you, Simone. You’ve been killing it on screen, but your music is really jumping off right now. Tell us a bit about your musical journey.

S!MONE: Thank you! Music has always been part of my life. I grew up in a musical theater world, and that storytelling element is a common thread in my music, acting, and even directing. My inspirations come from legends like Prince, Michael Jackson, and Anita Baker—an ’80s baby thanks to my parents! Singing feels natural, something I’ve always done. My mom sang in the choir, and I followed suit. It’s been a journey of growth, from my earlier EPs to my current project.

AllHipHop: Speaking of growth, how has your artistry progressed over time?

S!MONE: I’m proud of the journey. I’m someone who loves improvement and showing up as I am. Listening to my earlier work, I can appreciate who I was then while recognizing how much I’ve learned since. My latest project feels like another leap forward, and I’m excited to keep evolving.

AllHipHop: As an actor and musician, how do you balance vulnerability in your work with public critique?

S!MONE: Music feels more personal than acting because it’s my stories, my taste, and my decisions. If someone doesn’t like it, it feels like they don’t like me. But I’ve learned to embrace that. Not everyone will connect with my work, and that’s okay. I value feedback from people whose opinions I respect, but ultimately, I stand by every note and lyric.

S!MONE aka Simone Joy Jones at WonWorld Studios

AllHipHop: Do you write your own songs?

S!MONE: Yes, I wrote everything on this project with help from some incredible collaborators. Writing is cathartic but also vulnerable—sometimes I think, “Did I really just put that out there?” But it’s rewarding when listeners connect with those honest moments.

AllHipHop: Your album “Magnets” has such a range of styles. Do you have a favorite track?

S!MONE: It’s hard to pick a favorite because each song holds a unique memory. Right now, I’m loving “Circles” for its storytelling and structure. It’s about someone talking in circles—a true story—and the writing process felt very natural.

AllHipHop: You’re also a talented actor. What has your experience on “Bel-Air” been like?

S!MONE: “Bel-Air” has felt like a four-year college experience. It’s been incredible for personal growth, communication, and learning to advocate for myself. The cast is like family—they’ve been supportive, coming to my shows, and even taking me on tour. It’s a blessing to grow alongside them.

AllHipHop: Do you think about legacy when creating music or acting?

S!MONE: Absolutely. Being part of legacy projects like “Bel-Air” and “Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead” has made me think about the longevity of my work. I’m inspired by artists like Whitney Houston, whose songs live on forever. While I focus on the present, I aim to create work that stands the test of time.

AllHipHop: You’ve mentioned some incredible artists. Who are your dream collaborators?

S!MONE: I’d love to work with Willow Smith. She’s so versatile and fearless in her artistry. Her mix of punk rock and jazz influences is inspiring. I’m also a big fan of Kendrick Lamar and SZA—their honesty and innovation are unmatched.

AllHipHop: You’re clearly multi-talented. Any other hidden skills?

S!MONE: I teach yoga, shadow directors, and even flew a plane recently! I’ve also been dancing since I was 12. Learning and exploring new skills keeps me energized.

AllHipHop: Final thoughts for your fans?

S!MONE: Thank you for listening and supporting me. Magnets is about attracting the right people and opportunities—it’s me showing who I am.