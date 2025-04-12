“Sinners:” Michael B. Jordan & Ryan Coogler Deliver Stylish History, Horror & Drama

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners masterfully blends Southern folklore, compelling drama, and edge-of-your-seat horror, anchored by Michael B. Jordan’s unforgettable dual performance. Here’s why it’s the best movie we’ve seen this year.

Our resident film reviewer Chris “C-Boogie” Brown reviews the latest from dynamic duo Micheal B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler.

Sinners is the newest film from writer/director Ryan Coogler (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther). The film stars a talented ensemble cast headlined by Michael B. Jordan (Creed Trilogy, Just Mercy), who juggles dual roles.

Set in Mississippi during the Jim Crow era, Sinners tells the story of twin brothers “Smoke” and “Stack,” who return to their small-town roots after an extended stay in Chicago. As the brothers pursue a new business opportunity, past relationships resurface, old wounds are reopened, and an evil force emerges—one that neither the twins nor the townsfolk are prepared for. Terror ensues!

Sinners is another strong offering from Ryan Coogler that left me very impressed! Though it has been largely advertised as a supernatural horror movie, this is actually a film of two halves. The first half of Coogler’s stirring story focuses on relationships, featuring strong character-building, symbolism, and folklore rooted in Southern culture, customs, and traditions. Utilizing motifs of religion, freedom, and childhood trauma, Coogler tackles themes not typically found in genre films of this kind. These soulful and dramatic elements are presented against the musical backdrop of Mississippi Delta Blues, which almost acts as its own character in the movie.

That being said, the film’s second half delves far deeper into the supernatural genre, transforming Sinners into a riveting and entertaining survival-horror film. Fans of vampire and horror films will not be disappointed, as Ryan Coogler takes inspiration from favorites like From Dusk Till Dawn, 30 Days of Night, and even John Carpenter’s The Thing (you’ll know the scene!). From uniquely terrifying antagonists, tension, thrills, jump scares, to brutal vampire-centric action, Sinnersdefinitely hits its horror mark. Visually, both the dramatic and horror elements of Sinners look incredible, thanks to the gorgeous cinematography by Autumn Durald Arkapaw.

Creatively, the film’s textured story contains refined choices unique to Coogler’s directorial sensibilities. Throughout its runtime, there are well-crafted set pieces, including elaborate song and dance numbers, orchestrated horror sequences, and exciting action scenes. One musical dance number, in particular, is the most cinematic, stylish, and artistic scene I’ve seen on film this year! Additionally, Sinners boasts excellent technical and production values, from its visual effects, sound design, and set designs to its beautiful costume work by two-time Oscar winner Ruth Carter. Sonically, it’s rounded out wonderfully by Ludwig Göransson’s incredible musical score (Creed, Black Panther, Tenet, Oppenheimer).

The film features an excellent ensemble cast, including veteran actor Delroy Lindo (“Delta Slim”), Wunmi Mosaku (“Annie”), Miles Canton (“Sammie”), Hailee Steinfeld (“Mary”), Li Jun Li (“Grace Chow”), Omar Benson Miller (“Cornbread”), Jack O’Connell (“Remmick”), and more. Portraying both lead characters, Michael B. Jordan skillfully shifts between the rhythms, demeanors, and mannerisms of “Smoke,” who is more grounded and observant, and “Stack,” who is charismatic and hot-headed. Every performer truly brings their “A” game, with special recognition going out to actor Miles Canton, who knocks it out of the park in his acting debut!

As far as criticism, my only critique is that the pacing of the film’s first half felt noticeably slower compared to the blistering pace of its action-heavy second half. While I personally enjoyed the meticulous character building and exploration of relationships, I can see how the film’s measured tempo might feel slightly disjointed and become an issue for some viewers.

Nevertheless, I had an awesome time with Sinners and consider this film my favorite of the year so far! As a director with only four previous directing credits to his name (Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Wakanda Forever), Sinnersdefinitely cements Coogler as one of the best modern directors working today. Additionally, when it comes to director-actor chemistry between Coogler and Jordan, this talented pair is now five-for-five in my book. I can’t wait to see what they cook up next!

Overall, Sinners is permeated with Coogler’s stylish direction, nuanced storytelling, vivid visual imagery, memorable characters, interwoven themes, and layered social commentary, making it a cinematic standout. Lastly, be sure to stick around until the very end, as the movie contains two post-credit scenes. Sinners will be playing in theaters everywhere starting on April 18th and comes highly recommended—enjoy!

4.5 out of 5