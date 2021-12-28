Styles P & Havoc Talk Rivalry With Mobb Deep & The Lox, Wreckage Manner Film, Jadakiss, Prodigy & MORE

A pandemic is mostly about survival. After you learn to survive, there’s the thriving part. That gets tricky in Hip-Hop, especially in a world that is changing oh-so-rapidly on multiple fronts.

Styles P of The Lox and Havoc of Mobb Deep have come together to form Wreckage Manner, a new group with some familiar sensibilities. Perhaps most importantly, this shows the definitive return of Havoc to the forefront since the tragic death of Prodigy. It is not as if he has not been working, but it has been covertly, beneath the surface. A consortium of artists like Dark-Lo, Nyce da Future, Conway The Machine, Flee Lord, RJ Payne and even pop sensation Kanye West have benefitted from one of the production genius of Hav. It is so good to have him back in front, rapping with a wolf like Styles P.

Styles has continued to stay at in the GOAT conversations with a steady stream of classic, hardcore rap music – effectively outworking the competition. He has released 10 projects in the last five years. This does not include albums with The Lox. Or moments like the Verzuz battle against The Diplomats. Few remember it was Styles and Jim Jones’s back-and-forth on social media that set the table for Jada to eat. More importantly, Styles has grown into a though leader of sorts as well as a healthy lifestyle mogul that challenges just about every convention in rap.

What has not changed is their desire to release classic Hip-Hop music that resonates with their base. They are not stopping there. The pair, who clearly hold each other in high regard, talk to Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur at WonWorld Studios about a myriad of topics. They discuss being two OGs in a meta world fighting algorithms, but staying true to their art. They accept the challege of re-blossoming in the present time through technology, film and a true dedication to Wreckage Manner. Take a close look and see what evolution, survival and prosperity look like.