T.I. Makes Big Splash At Congressional Black Caucus’s Annual Conference With Congresswoman Maxine Waters

T.I. got off to an early start to his birthday over the weekend as a featured guest at the 52nd Annual Legislative Conference of the Congressional Black Caucus, standing side by side with rap legend Yo-Yo, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and more.

These fine people were among the scores of prominent figures who took the stage as performers and speakers during the annual conference and gala.

“Anytime I can make myself available for Congresswoman Maxine Waters I will… she’s done so much for generations of the culture of Hip-Hop. How could I not?”

Congresswoman Waters has embraced the Hip-Hop community far longer than most and she hosted an amazing talkback with Yo-Yo, some aspiring artists, dancers and more in celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary. Waters has played a notable role in supporting Hip-Hop through engagement with advocacy for the genre to general support. Her efforts have had positive implications for the Hip-Hop community in numerous ways.

“Tip, T.I. was a very special guest at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Young Gifted and Black forum. T.I. was brilliantly informative to the several thousands of young people who attended the forum,” the Congresswoman told AllHipHop exclusively. “T.I. shared his rise to fame and gave generous advice to young people about not only rap but all of the careers associated with rap and the Hip-Hop industries. We consider T.I. as one of the most highly intelligent and well-informed of the Hip-Hop genre and music industry.”

[Editors Note: Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur serves on the board of T.I.’s non-profit charity organization US or Else. Click here for more information or to donate. ]

Overall, the conference serves as a remarkable congregation of visionaries, activists, and influential leaders. It is a platform where crucial discussions and initiatives are put forth, not only to address the needs and aspirations of African Americans but also to influence and impact the broader global Black community. Furthermore, the use of renowned entertainers like T.I., Yo-Yo, EPMD, Shyne Barrow and others as featured speakers underscores the importance of engaging popular culture and entertainment in conveying the message and driving change within the context of the Congressional Black Caucus and its annual conference.

Key issues impacting Black communities in the United States were top priority. These matters include but are not limited to, ending mass incarceration, advancing economic equity, supporting the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, and guaranteeing equal access to free and fair elections via the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

After the educational and well-spoken parts of the day, came the night. Congresswoman Nikema Williams hosted a party for Atlanta, where Tip displayed the lyrical, hit-making prowess fans are all accustomed to for 20-plus years.

“This year, we celebrated 50 years of Hip Hop during ALC, acknowledging Atlanta’s undeniable impact on music and culture. As the last few years have proven, all roads lead through Georgia and Atlanta Influences everything. I had to bring the King of the South, T.I., as the headliner for the inaugural ‘South Got Something to Say’ Sneaker Ball,” Williams said. “He was the perfect embodiment of our celebration.”

T.I. has demonstrated a deep commitment to making a positive impact in his community, leveraging his influence to address pressing social and political issues. His work in criminal justice reform, activism in the community, and efforts to promote civic engagement and political awareness highlight his multifaceted contributions beyond his career in entertainment.

In addition to his birthday, which was September 25th, T.I. has been celebrating the 20th anniversary of Trap Music, the subgenre of rap music with decidedly Southern roots. AllHipHop talked to the rapper/actor/philanthropist about the history of Trap Music and Hip-Hop’s 50th.