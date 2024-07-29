Tariq Nasheed Responds To Critics, Haters & “Microphone Check” Doc Takedown

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Documentarian Tariq Nasheed is back to defend his “Microphone Check” movie, which has garnered considerable controversy.

Tariq Nasheed is known for his provocative, often trollish takes, but he hit the motherlode with his latest documentary, Microphone Check. The movie, which came out earlier this year, delved into the origins of Hip-Hop and contentious narratives surrounding the creation of the culture. The movie has sparked significant debate, especially between the Black and Latino communities. He talked to DJ Thoro at WonWorld Studios in a spirited conversation that has already re-ignited the chatter.

During the conversation, Nasheed re-addressed the claim and notion that Hip-Hop was co-created by Black and Latino communities.

“This whole narrative that Hip-Hop was created by Blacks and Latinos together is relatively new,” he said. “Nobody was saying that like 20, 30 years ago.”

He argued that the new narrative undermines the contributions of Black pioneers in Hip-Hop, many of which are in his documentary, including Grandmaster Caz, MC Debbie Dee, Busy Bee, MC Sha Rock and Melle Mel.

Over time, he said things began to change and feels the acts are sinister: “We started to see a deliberate erasure of the Black contributors and pioneers of Hip-Hop. If we’re going to talk about the history of Hip-Hop, we have to be truthful so that the integrity of the culture remains as it evolves.”

Nasheed admitted that Latinos participated, and were present very early, but restated they were not among the original creators.

“When Hip-Hop first started, it was Foundational Black Americans (FBA),” he insisted. “Our Caribbean brothers and sisters got involved later, and then the Latino brothers and sisters started to rhyme, DJ, and B-boy later. We should tell the story truthfully.”

His views have been met with harsh criticism from Crazy Legs, a decorated breakdancer, and photographer Joe Conzo. DJ Rob Swift took him to task as well.

“Not all of the founders of Hip Hop say it was ‘100% Black,'” Swift tweeted. “Some first generation Writers were White. Some first generation B Boys were Latino. Felipe Luciano (member of the Last Poets) is Puerto Rican. The founders who say it was ‘100% Black’ are victims of the Mandela Effect.”



“The Latino brothers and sisters did phenomenal things with breakdancing, but we were doing that a decade before,” Nasheed told DJ Thoro.

Microphone Check faced a significant setback when it was removed from Amazon due to a copyright claim by Joe Conzo, who alleged unauthorized use of his images.

“Conzo caused the film to be dropped all over the country,” he said. “This was done to sabotage the film because we’re giving credit to pioneers who aren’t getting the recognition they deserve. Microphone Check is law. We got the pioneers in the movie telling their story. The truth is the truth.”

Oddly, Nasheed did extend an olive branch to those with differing views and said he hoped to have an open dialogue. “I’d love for us to get down, get some of the Fat Joes, Crazy Legs and others, sit down, and talk this thing out. Let’s get to the definitive story so everyone can be in agreement.”

None of the parties have responded to his offer at the time of this writing.