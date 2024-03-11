The Big Winners & Big Snubs Of 2024 Oscars

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Discover the winners and highlights of the 96th Academy Awards, including Oppenheimer’s big win for Best Picture and Best Director.

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, celebrated the finest cinematic achievements of the past year, with Oppenheimer emerging as the night’s big winner.

Oppenheimer clinched seven Oscars out of its impressive 13 nominations, securing the prestigious Best Picture award and Best Director for Christopher Nolan.

In the lead acting categories, Emma Stone of Poor Things triumphed as Best Actress, while Cillian Murphy from Oppenheimer took home the Best Actor accolade.

Reflecting on the win, producer Emma Thomas expressed her gratitude, acknowledging the dreamlike nature of the moment. She credited director Christopher Nolan, her husband, as the driving force behind the film’s success, describing him as “singular” and “brilliant.” Thomas also took a moment to mention their four children, highlighting the importance of family in their journey.

The category presentation was made by Al Pacino, marking the 50th anniversary of The Godfather Part II.

Among the nominees in the Best Picture category were notable films like American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and The Zone of Interest.

Best Picture

American Fiction (Ben LeClair, Nikos Karamigios, Cord Jefferson and Jermaine Johnson, Producers)

Anatomy of a Fall (Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion, Producers)

Barbie (David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Robbie Brenner, Producers)

The Holdovers (Mark Johnson, Producer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Martin Scorsese and Daniel Lupi, Producers)

Maestro (Bradley Cooper, Steven Spielberg, Fred Berner, Amy Durning and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers)

Oppenheimer (Emma Thomas, Charles Roven and Christopher Nolan, Producers) (WINNER)

Past Lives (David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, Producers)

Poor Things (Ed Guiney, Andrew Lowe, Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone, Producers)

The Zone of Interest (James Wilson, Producer)

Best Directing

Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (Nyad)

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Emma Stone (Poor Things) (WINNER)

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (American Fiction)

Robert De Niro (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr. (Oppenheimer) (WINNER)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Mark Ruffalo (Poor Things)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

America Ferrera (Barbie)

Jodie Foster (Nyad)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) (WINNER)

Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

American Fiction (Written for the screen by Cord Jefferson) (WINNER)

Barbie (Written by Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach)

Oppenheimer (Written for the screen by Christopher Nolan)

Poor Things (Screenplay by Tony McNamara)

The Zone of Interest (Written by Jonathan Glazer)

Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

Anatomy of a Fall (Screenplay by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari) (WINNER)

The Holdovers (Written by David Hemingson)

Maestro (Written by Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer)

May December (Screenplay by Samy Burch; Story by Samy Burch & Alex Mechanik)

Past Lives (Written by Celine Song)

Best Animated Feature

The Boy and the Heron (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki) (WINNER)

Elemental (Peter Sohn and Denise Ream)

Nimona (Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Karen Ryan and Julie Zackary)

Robot Dreams (Pablo Berger, Ibon Cormenzana, Ignasi Estapé and Sandra Tapia Díaz)

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal)

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People’s President (Moses Bwayo, Christopher Sharp and John Battsek)

The Eternal Memory (Maite Alberdi)

Four Daughters (Kaouther Ben Hania and Nadim Cheikhrouha)

To Kill a Tiger (Nisha Pahuja, Cornelia Principe and David Oppenheim)

20 Days in Mariupol (Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath) (WINNER)

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano (Italy)

Perfect Days (Japan)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom) (WINNER)

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig (Tal Kantor and Amit R. Gicelter)

Ninety-Five Senses (Jerusha Hess and Jared Hess)

Our Uniform (Yegane Moghaddam)

Pachyderme (Stéphanie Clément and Marc Rius)

War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko (Dave Mullins and Brad Booker) (WINNER)

Best Live-Action Short Film

The After (Misan Harriman and Nicky Bentham)

Invincible (Vincent René-Lortie and Samuel Caron)

Knight of Fortune (Lasse Lyskjaer Noer and Christian Norlyk)

Red, White and Blue (Nazrin Choudhury and Sara McFarlane)

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Wes Anderson and Steven Rales) (WINNER)

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning (Sheila Nevins and Trish Adlesic)

The Barber of Little Rock (John Hoffman and Christine Turner)

Island in Between (S. Leo Chiang and Jean Tsien)

The Last Repair Shop (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers) (WINNER)

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó (Sean Wang and Sam Davis)

Best Cinematography

El Conde (Edward Lachman)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)

Maestro (Matthew Libatique)

Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema) (WINNER)

Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)

Best Costume Design

Barbie (Jacqueline Durran)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Jacqueline West)

Napoleon (Janty Yates and Dave Crossman)

Oppenheimer (Ellen Mirojnick)

Poor Things (Holly Waddington) (WINNER)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Golda (Karen Hartley Thomas, Suzi Battersby and Ashra Kelly-Blue)

Maestro (Kazu Hiro, Kay Georgiou and Lori McCoy-Bell)

Oppenheimer (Luisa Abel)

Poor Things (Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier and Josh Weston) (WINNER)

Society of the Snow (Ana López-Puigcerver, David Martí and Montse Ribé)

Best Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from Flamin’ Hot (Music and Lyric by Diane Warren)

“I’m Just Ken” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt)

“It Never Went Away” from American Symphony (Music and Lyric by Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson)

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” from Killers of the Flower Moon (Music and Lyric by Scott George)

“What Was I Made For?” from Barbie (Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell) (WINNER)

Best Original Score

American Fiction (Laura Karpman)

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)

Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson) (WINNER)

Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)

Best Production Design

Barbie (Production Design: Sarah Greenwood; Set Decoration: Katie Spencer)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Production Design: Jack Fisk; Set Decoration: Adam Willis)

Napoleon (Production Design: Arthur Max; Set Decoration: Elli Griff)

Oppenheimer (Production Design: Ruth De Jong; Set Decoration: Claire Kaufman)

Poor Things (Production Design: James Price and Shona Heath; Set Decoration: Zsuzsa Mihalek) (WINNER)

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall (Laurent Sénéchal)

The Holdovers (Kevin Tent)

Killers of the Flower Moon (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Oppenheimer (Jennifer Lame) (WINNER)

Poor Things (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Best Sound

The Creator (Ian Voigt, Erik Aadahl, Ethan Van der Ryn, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Maestro (Steven A. Morrow, Richard King, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich and Dean Zupancic)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (Chris Munro, James H. Mather, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor)

Oppenheimer (Willie Burton, Richard King, Gary A. Rizzo and Kevin O’Connell)

The Zone of Interest (Tarn Willers and Johnnie Burn) (WINNER)

Best Visual Effects

The Creator (Jay Cooper, Ian Comley, Andrew Roberts and Neil Corbould)

Godzilla: Minus One (Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima) (WINNER)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot, Guy Williams and Theo Bialek)

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One (Alex Wuttke, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland and Neil Corbould)

Napoleon (Charley Henley, Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, Simone Coco and Neil Corbould)