The NFAC’s Grand Master Jay Speaks Out On Legal Status, Hip-Hop, Freedom And The Future

(AllHipHop Features)
The NFAC’s Grand Master Jay speaks.
NFAC leader Grand Master Jay has seen some victories recently, but his plight with the government continues. Jay, who founded and leads the Black militia the NFAC, faced numerous charges related to him allegedly pointing a rifle at cops the night before the Kentucky Derby. He denies the charges vehemently.
The NFAC, or “Not F**king Around Coalition,” started as a response to white vigilantes that murdered Ahmaud Ahbery as he jogged in Brunswick, Georgia. GMJ and the NFAC descended on Louisville in an effort to get justice for Breonna Taylor, a woman that was fatally shot by police in March as she slept. Their formations have never had violence and they work overtime to be compliant with all laws.
But some how, Grand Master Jay found himself charged with five federal charges in court. Eventually, four of the five were been dropped. Jay speculates that the possible regime change from Trump to Biden has helped. GMJ has steadfastly asserted his innocence and his supporters maintain he is being targeted by the government.
In this exclusive conversation with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, the pair “talk shop,” including his present situation, the status of the NFAC, the support – or lack of support -from the Black community, how Hip-Hop factors in to all of this…as well as the future. An important conversation on numerous topics, including the state of the movement, how press factors in and, of course, the second amendment.
