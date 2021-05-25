Trae Tha Truth Talks New Music, Awards, Philanthropy, Building With Beyonce, Losing Nipsey Hussle & More







Rapper, community leader and activist Trae Tha Truth has always been a force to be reckoned with from his music to his humanitarian and philanthropic efforts.

The Houston native even was awarded with the Billboard Music Awards’ Change Maker Award last night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

His music is often inspired by the experiences of the disenfranchised, his journey, community outreach, and his pain.

While putting out music that discusses a multitude of relatable life topics, Trae has also dedicated his life to restoring, rebuilding, and revitalizing neighborhoods, businesses, schools, families and individuals through his Angel By Nature (ABN) and Relief Gang non-profit organizations.

Earlier this year, Trae joined forces with fellow change-maker and rapper Mysonne for an advocacy-focused album titled, ‘If You’re Scared Stay Inside.’ The social justice-inspired collaboration drew from occurrences such as the tragics murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

Trae and Mysonne sought to use their talents to capture the momentum of the movement through a collection of protest-motivated anthems.

Trae The Truth and Mysonne even travelled to Kentucky to protest Taylor’s murder. The two were wrongfully arrested twice while peacefully protesting.

The project was recorded with the intent to keep reform top of mind, be voices for the unheard and underrepresented, and remove barriers surrounding race, human rights and more.

Despite fighting a nearly decade-long local radio ban, Trae continues to release music that is introspective, brutally honest, and socially conscious. His lyrics speak to working to change the social and economic conditions of impoverished communities.

In the last few years, Trae has donated to COVID-19 relief funds, held voter registration drives, provided essential items for natural disaster victims, planned a peaceful march of over 80,000 people for George Floyd, and spearheaded a Juneteeth ride for justice.

AllHipHop had the opportunity to speak with Trae and discuss his new music, activism, philanthropy, losing Nipsey Hussle, collaborating with Beyoncé, his nearly decade-long local radio ban, being nominated for CNN Heroes, and much more.