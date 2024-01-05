Why Does Hip-Hop Fashion Fail? Who Are The Fashionable People In Rap? AMIAT’s Tamil Robinson Speaks!

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

DJ Thoro, Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and Tamil Robinson of AMIAT Luxury sat down and talked Hip-Hop fashion, the difference with Black couture, and who can actually dress well.

In this exclusive interview with AHH Honcho Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur and DJ Thoro, we delve into the remarkable journey of Tamil Robinson, the visionary behind AMIAT Luxury (All Moods In All Textiles). This is not a fashion brand, this is The Design House. Tamil Robinson, through relentless dedication and endless hours, has transformed AMIAT into a powerhouse in the textile and fashion industry. In this interview, the duo talks about Robinson’s rise in the industry. Moreover, he discusses why Hip-Hop fashion brands fail, Dapper Dan and other designers, as well as who in Hip-Hop is successful.

Established in 2001 in the United States, AMIAT began as a brainchild of Tamil’s extensive experience as an independent contractor in the apparel sector, where he honed his skills creating lucrative lines for top-tier companies. AMIAT stands today as a privately held, fully integrated entity, adept in designing, sourcing, manufacturing, and exporting a wide array of clothing and accessories to global markets. Tamil’s expertise extends beyond fashion; AMIAT also ventures into the realm of interior home furnishings and textiles, showcasing his diverse design prowess. The company’s ascent is a testament to Tamil’s skill in brand building, and his proficiency in navigating the intricate world of textile production and apparel design. Join us as we explore Tamil Robinson’s journey to success and the establishment of AMIAT as a leading name in the design and fashion industry.

Subscribe To AllHipHop’s YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/allhiphoptv?sub_confirmation=1