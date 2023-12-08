With 14 Baby Moms, Rapper Jay Fizzle Wants 50 Children And To Walk In Young Dolph’s Footsteps

Jay Fizzle is one of the more colorful characters to emerge in Hip-Hop in the last few years. Young Dolph’s cousin wants 50 kids and, with 22 now, he may hit that mark.

Interview by Dizzy Scott

Jay Fizzle’s latest project, “F#ck Being Famous,” has just hit the scene, delivering a raw and unfiltered flow, coupled with a blend of street bravado and social media shenanigans. As the most enduring artist under the Paper Route Empire banner, there’s no sign of him easing up on the gas pedal. It’s worth noting that he also happens to be Young Dolph’s cousin, adding a distinctive dimension to his representation of PRE. AllHipHop recently caught up with Fizzle during his promotional tour for the new album, and he proved to be as engaging and entertaining as any rapper could hope to be.

In an emotionally charged interview, the Memphis-based rapper candidly shared his ambition to father a whopping 50 children, a number that currently stands at 22. (He’s rumored to have earned envy from none other than Nick Cannon.) Amidst the laughter and anecdotes, Fizzle also delved into the profound pain of losing his beloved King Dolph, offering a glimpse into the personal stories and unique perspectives that shape his life and unconventional existence in Memphis.

AllHipHop: So let me ask you something. Who’s your favorite rapper?

Jay Fizzle: Dolph. BG.

AllHipHop: Okay. Would you like to do a song with BG?

Jay Fizzle: For sure, for sure. I did some growing up.

AllHipHop: Hopefully, we can make this happen with you, because that’ll be very dope. Since you just said Young Dolph, it sounds like you looked up to him when you was younger as a-

Jay Fizzle: He my family. They proud and the only person I probably listen to. He is the reason I’m doing it, for sure. And the paper.

AllHipHop: Okay, so also we know that you’re from Memphis. So could you tell us about the crime in Memphis?

Jay Fizzle: They racist. I mean, crazy like. Y’all heard about it. It ain’t no secret. Probably the highest rate. If we ain’t, we up there for sure, for sure.

AllHipHop: I mean, I’ve been to Memphis before. I went to the Waffle House in Memphis.

Jay Fizzle: You know what I’m saying, you ain’t been down parts of Memphis, though.

AllHipHop: I mean, it went down in the Waffle House. As soon as I walked in there, they was already fighting.

Jay Fizzle: You know what I’m saying. It goes down, down there. That was some little stuff. I can’t believe they was just fighting.

AllHipHop: You went viral for this. I am not going to talk on it long, but I want to know, are you in a relationship with all 14 of your kids’ moms?

Jay Fizzle: I got more than that right now. But no. No.

AllHipHop: You got more than that?

Jay Fizzle: After we have kids, it’s probably going to be over with, because I don’t want to have two.

AllHipHop: You want to have two more kids?

Jay Fizzle: No, I’m saying I don’t want to have two by the same person. That’s why I dip.

AllHipHop: Okay, so you single, then?

Jay Fizzle: Yeah. You got to be ready for a baby, too.

AllHipHop: Oh, my goodness. I don’t know. So let’s talk about your album, F#ck Being Famous. So how did you come up with that title?

Jay Fizzle: That how I feel. That what mode I was in. You feel me? I ain’t tripping about the find. Like I said, I’m in this for the paper. That’s all I really want. You feel me?

AllHipHop: So being that you was the first artist signed to PRE, let’s talk about that. Let’s elaborate a little on being the first artist signed to PRE and how it was at that time, being that you was the first artist Dolph put on.

Jay Fizzle: I wasn’t really taking rap this serious, you feel me? ‘Cause bro was going so crazy, you feel me? I was just really enjoying it, you feel me? Cause it was different. We was going around the world and traveling. I wasn’t really even taking it that seriously. I ain’t started taking rap really seriously until bro died. So other than that, I don’t know.

AllHipHop: So also, do you have any memorable moments that you would like the fans to know about Young Dolph?

Jay Fizzle: Man, go get the money, man. Y’all know he preached, man. Go get the money and take care of your family, man. You feel me?

No, for real, for real. I be bumping them now, you feel? For sure, for sure.

AllHipHop: So let’s talk about investments. Do you have anything that you would like to invest in?

Jay Fizzle: I already got investments.

AllHipHop: Okay, let’s talk about it. What are you invested in?

Jay Fizzle: I got a business, I got a lot of kids, so you know I got a business. I got to have a generational wealth.

AllHipHop: Okay, I like that. So how has it been a parent, especially to 22 kids?

Jay Fizzle: It’s fun. My kids, I got most of my kids living with me. It’s fun. I act like a big ass kid, so you feel me? Everybody want to be with their daddy, you feel me? All the kids want to be over daddy house, so you feel me? Got a big house, got my kids, you feel me? It’s chill. We living, having a business, we having fun over there.

AllHipHop: So how do you juggle being a parent and a rapper?

Jay Fizzle: It ain’t really that hard. Like fool be making a scene, man, you hear me? You guys got to stand on business. It ain’t even really that hard. Especially if you being the person you’re supposed to be. If you being a father like you supposed to be. If you in your kids’ life, ain’t even that hard. Everybody be making it seem like it’s hard. I got 20 some kids. Ain’t even hard. I ain’t have no problems at all. S### cool. I ain’t growing gray hair or nothing, and my kids stay with me.

AllHipHop: So are you able to get your kids ready and bringing them to school and stuff like that? Because you got a lot of kids.

Jay Fizzle: My kids be getting up theyself going to school. They like going to school. Their daddy famous. They can’t wait to go to school. They probably popular. Ain’t no telling what they doing. They like going to school. I ain’t going to lie. I don’t even got to get up and get my kids ready to school. My kids already get up theyself. I don’t even know how they do it, because I ain’t used to do it when I was young, but they get theyself up and go to school.

AllHipHop: So do some of your kids look up to you like they want to rap as well?

Jay Fizzle: Yes. All my kids. All my kids. All my boys.

AllHipHop: So all 22 of them are finna be rappers as well.

Jay Fizzle: They act like they want to be. Especially my boys. My girls, they just be under me. My boys all act just like me.

AllHipHop: Do you could see yourself in your 50s rapping?

Jay Fizzle: No, no, no. I mean, if some money coming in, yeah. If it’s the bank keep coming, yeah. Anything to get the money. But nah, I’m trying to be somewhere ducked off in a big old cabin with all my kids. I’m just going to retire and s###.

AllHipHop: So what age do you think you will be retiring?

Jay Fizzle: Soon.