Surpaul Cottrell Recalls Prison Transformation In New Book Series

Check out the story of Surpaul Cottrell wherecChildren and family are the driving force behind an ex-con who went from handcuffs to cufflinks. Surpaul Cottrell released his life experience behind bars in seven books that captured his journey from the streets to falling in and out of love. He self-published: “Surviving the Dating Game;” “The Cottrell […]

Check out the story of Surpaul Cottrell wherecChildren and family are the driving force behind an ex-con who went from handcuffs to cufflinks.

Surpaul Cottrell released his life experience behind bars in seven books that captured his journey from the streets to falling in and out of love.

He self-published: “Surviving the Dating Game;” “The Cottrell Method: Implementing Healthy Habits into Your Life;” “Jaws of Death;” “State of Addiction: Restorative Justice from the Mind of an Ex-Drug Dealer;” “I Love You Doesn’t Mean S###;” “Beaver Fever;” and “Lessons: The Tools to a Healthier Life, Business and Future.”

“I grew up in Cambridge, Massachusetts. I played on both sides of the fence and started selling drugs when I was 12. I destroyed my community. I didn’t have to hustle, that was a choice that I made. I have loving parents that would give me the world if I asked. Living on both sides of the fence landed me in prison for over a decade, starting in 2007 for drug trafficking. Prison transformed my life. I took a negative and turned it into something positive. I started a publishing company behind the prison walls and have since become a motivator and a mentor to many prisoners, friends, family and clients.”

All books are now available for purchase on Amazon with eBooks available on his website, www.cottrellvision.com.